In this Melbet app review, we teach you how to download the most recent version of the Melbet app to your mobile device. Our readers will also learn the many benefits of using the app. If you are interested in knowing more about Melbet's sports betting options, casino games, welcome offers, we have covered everything in our Melbet review to help you decide whether if it's meant for you or not.

Melbet App Overview

The following is an overview of the Melbet online betting app:

Current client version of the application Melbet v.70 (15898) APK file size 55.5 MB Installed client size 210 MB Operating system support Android, iOS Welcome bonus 200% match deposit bonus up to ₹60,000 Hindi language support Yes Deposit/ withdrawal methods UPI, NetBanking, AirTM, Crypto etc Melbet Download Link Melbet.apk

How to Download Melbet APK on Android - Step-by-Step Guide

Tweak the settings on the Android device to permit downloads from unknown sources and perform these steps:

On the operator’s site, find and tap on the “Mobile Apps” button at the bottom of the page. Select the Android icon and tap on “Download App”.

Installation of Melbet APK for Android

To install the Android app, do the following:

Open the downloaded apk file and tap on “Install”. Launch the installed app. Proceed to enjoy the benefits of the app. Before placing your first bet on the Melbet app, use the latest Melbet promo code MELGOALIN to maximise your signup bonus.

Melbet App for Android

After Melbet app download for Android, use it to bet on the go. The Melbet betting app permits you to perform every function possible on the operator’s desktop site.

To install the apk file, you must fulfil the following system requirements:

Android version 4.1 or higher RAM 1 GB Processor 1.2 GHz Internal Storage 150 MB

Supported Android Devices

The app will work on the following Android devices:

Google Pixel 8 Pro, 7 Pro;

OnePlus 12, 11, 10;

Redmi Note 9, Note 8, Note 7;

Samsung Galaxy S Series (S5, S6, S7, S8, S9, S10, S20, S21);

Samsung Galaxy A Series (A71, A51);

VIVO V29, V23;

Xiaomi Redmi Note Series (Note 6, 7, 8, 9). Melbet iOS App

The Melbet app download to your iOS device will allow you to place bets on the go. You can enjoy every benefit available on the operator’s desktop site.

How to Download the Melbet App for iOS?

Download the iOS app via the following steps:

On the apps page on the operator’s site, select the iOS icon and tap on “Download App.” You will be redirected to the app location in the App Store. Tap on ‘Get’ to download the app.

Melbet iOS App System Requirements

To download and install the app, ensure that the following system requirements are met:

iOS version 8.0 or later Client version 4.13.7 RAM 1 GB Storage 150 MB Processor 1.2 GHz

Supported iOS devices for Melbet App

You can download the Melbet iOS app to the following devices:

iPhone 4S and later, including 15, 14, 13, 12, 11, X, 8, 7, 6, 5, 6s, and 5s

iPad Air 2026

iPad 2026

How to Update and Download the Latest Melbet App?

Here, we teach readers how to update the latest Melbet online betting app.

Update Instructions for Android

Complete the Melbet apk download process via the following steps:

Tweak your Android device settings to allow downloads from unknown sources. On the app page of the operator’s site, tap on and turn on the apk file and the update tab.

Update Instructions for iOS

To update the iOS version, you should:

On the App Store, search and locate the Melbet betting app. Download and install the app.

Best Features of Melbet App

The best features of the app include:

Access to the welcome bonus.

Easy payment options in INR.

Live betting on the go, including access to live streaming, stats and live scores.

Various betting markets for pre-match and live bets on numerous sporting events.

Things to Be Improved in Melbet App

After doing our research, we found out that the app has many advantages but also there are a few things that could be improved.

Pros:

A multilingual app available in Bengali, English, Hindi, Tamil and Urdu.

Allows access to numerous betting markets, such as in-play, pre-match, and virtual sports, among others.

Offers popular payment methods, including Net Banking and UPI-based systems.

Cons:

Offers live streaming only for selected matches.

Users need to download updated versions from time to time.

Melbet Mobile App Bonuses for New App Users

New app users can avail of the following bonuses as shown in the table below:

Bonus Type Melbet Bonus Amount Melbet Minimum Deposit First deposit bonus 200% match deposit bonus up to ₹60,000 ₹75 Casino welcome bonus (spread across the first three deposits) Match deposit bonus up to ₹227,000 plus 250 free spins ₹75

How to Avail Melbet Mobile App Bonus?

To avail the app bonus, use the following steps:

Download and install the app on your Android or iOS device. Register for an account via any mode, such as one-click, phone, email or social media. Choose either the sports or the casino bonus. Make your first deposit via an available payment method on the app. After the deposit is confirmed, your account will be credited automatically with the bonus.

Melbet Mobile Site vs Melbet APK: Which One to Choose?

The operator also has a mobile version for Indian players. Both the mobile site and the app are similar in design, with a user-intuitive layout. On both the mobile site and the app, users can perform all the functionalities available on the operator’s desktop site. However, the app has the edge – unlike the mobile site, it does not need a strong Internet connection.

Following are the pros and cons of the app as well as the mobile site:

Melbet App Pros Cons Works well on a weak Internet connection.

Needs only one sign in for repetitive use.

Offers direct access to the sportsbook on the mobile.

Users can receive push notifications. Needs regular updating.

Works only on iOS or Android devices.

Melbet Mobile Site Pros Cons Melbet apk download latest version available to users each time they sign in.

Works on every device.

No download or install needed. Sign in needed every time users wish to access the operator’s site.

Will not work without a strong Internet connection.

How to Create a New Account on Melbet App?

The following steps will help to create a new account on the app:

Download the Melbet app on your Android or iOS device. Open the app and tap on “Registration.” Select one of the registration methods available: one-click, by phone, by e-mail or via social media. If you choose one click, you must enter your country and a preferred currency. If you opt for a phone, enter your mobile number and preferred currency. If your choice is email, enter your surname, first name and date of birth. Thereafter, select your country, region and city. Provide your phone number, email, and chosen password. Select INR as your preferred currency. If you want to register via social media, select your social network, followed by your country and preferred currency. Newly registered users can enter the Melbet promo code MELGOALIN, meet the terms and get the welcome bonus which is also available on the app. You must choose your preferred bonus: either sports betting or online casino. Tap on the relevant box to confirm that you are 18 years old. Also, click on relevant boxes to confirm you agree to the terms and conditions and the privacy policy. Complete the registration by tapping on “Register”.

After you have created the account, you must complete a verification process before you can make withdrawals.

You can verify the account using the following steps:

Sign in to your account via the app Visit the "My Account" section and tap on "Personal Profile". Enter personal information, such as full name and contact details, including address and date of birth. Verify your identity by submitting documents such as a copy of your passport, driving licence or Aadhar card. If prompted, complete a two-factor authentication process. Await the operator’s confirmation and approval of verification.

How to Log In to the Melbet App?

After downloading the app and creating an account, you can use the following steps to sign in to the app:

From the menu on the top left corner of your app screen, tap on “Sign in.” Enter your email or user ID and password. Go to the bottom of your screen and tap on “sign in.” Once you get redirected to the sportsbook account, you can begin your betting journey.

Betting Options on Melbet Mobile App

You can use the app to bet on the following sports or play casino games:

Sports Betting

Sports betting options include:

Choice of numerous popular sports, including cricket, football, and tennis, among others

·Diverse markets including outright winner, match winner, half time/full time, and correct score, among others

Wide range of betting styles, such as in-play, pre-match, and esports, among others

Numerous bet types, such as single, system, accumulator and handicap

Casino Games

The games offered include:

A diverse selection such as slots, blackjack, roulette, poker, baccarat, bingo, and scratch cards, among others

Offerings from leading software developers such as Betsoft, Evoplay, IGT, Pragmatic Play and Microgames, among others

How to Place a Bet on Melbet App?

You can place a bet on the app via the following steps:

Download the app and install it on your iOS or Android device. Sign in to your account using the app. Make a deposit into your sportsbook account and go to the Sport and Live sections. Select your preferred sport in the menu on the left-hand side. Choose an available match from those that appear in the central section. Alternatively, use the search function to find your team or tournament. Select the amount you want to wager and press the tab marked “Place a bet.” Now sit back and bank the winnings if you win the bet.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods in the Melbet App

In the following table, we list the payment methods that are available.

Method Minimum deposit ₹ Minimum withdrawal ₹ Withdrawal Time NetBanking ₹500 ₹500 Up to 2 days UPI ₹300 ₹700 Up to 2 days GPay ₹500 ₹500 Up to 2 days IMPS ₹300 ₹2000 Up to 2 days NEFT ₹400 ₹2000 Up to 2 days PayTM UPI ₹300 ₹1000 Up to 2 days PayZapp ₹350 ₹350 Up to 2 days Bank transfer ₹500 ₹1000 Up to 2 days PhonePe ₹300 ₹500 Up to 2 days

Final Thoughts about Melbet App

After you have downloaded the app to your iOS or Android device, you can sit back and enjoy the rich features of the app. Thanks to the intuitive design of the app, even newbie users can navigate easily through the rich features.

The app will give you access to a huge market for betting, including every sport that is popular across the world. You can also play your favourite casino game by choosing from a wide range of games offered. In addition to scores, you can access live updates and live streaming by visiting the live betting section.

The app allows users to enjoy many offers and promotions. These include cash back offers, and a VIP program, among others.

The app needs very few resources. You can expect it to work well even without a strong Internet connection.

Importantly, the app ensures a secure and safe gambling environment thanks to state-of-the -art encryption technology.

FAQs about Melbet App

We dedicated the last segment to answering some FAQs:

Is it legal to download Melbet app in India?

Yes, Melbet is an international offshore gambling brand. Indian players can safely place bets on Melbet app.

How to install the Melbet APK?

After downloading the APK file on the operator’s site, open it and click on “install.”

How to download the Melbet app on my Android phone?

You can download the apk file from the app page of the operator’s site to your Android device.

How to update the Melbet app?

You can download the updated apk/iOS app file from the app page of the operator’s site.

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