Leeds vs Newcastle predictions: Magpies to remain winless

Our betting expert expects a close game at Elland Road, where Leeds seem capable of frustrating a Newcastle side with some major selection issues.

+

Best bets for Leeds vs Newcastle

Draw at odds of 3.50 on Stake

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.00 on Stake

Leeds to score first at odds of 2.30 on Stake

Leeds are expected to draw 1-1 against Newcastle.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Leeds have had a mixed start to the new season. Elland Road was bouncing after their opening game back in the top flight resulted in a controversial 1-0 victory over Everton. However, they were swiftly humbled by a 5-0 defeat at Arsenal in their second fixture.

Daniel Farke’s side are yet to score from open play in the league, and they couldn’t even convert from 12 yards in midweek. The Whites missed all three penalties in an EFL Cup shootout defeat to a struggling Sheffield Wednesday side.

Newcastle have only had two competitive outings. They drew an uneventful opening fixture at Villa Park, which ended goalless. By contrast, their Monday night clash with Liverpool was memorable. It ended in a difficult 3-2 defeat for the Toon’s 10 men.

Probable lineups for Leeds vs Newcastle

Given the drama of Newcastle’s clash with Liverpool, it’s no surprise many bettors turn to platforms offering rewards like a Stake.com Promo Code to maximize their experience.

Leeds expected lineup: Perri, Gudmundsson, Struijk, Rodon, Bogle, Stach, Gruev, Longstaff, Gnonto, Piroe, James

Newcastle expected lineup: Pope, Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Trippier, Ramsey, Guimaraes, Miley, Barnes, Osula, Elanga

Draw at Elland Road

Newcastle’s selection issues suggest they will find it hard to dominate this game. Aside from the well-known Alexander Isak situation, their intense match with Liverpool has created new issues for Eddie Howe.

Anthony Gordon is suspended as he got a red card on Monday, while midfielders Sandro Tonali and Joelinton are injured. Those players are unlikely to play this match, along with defender Fabian Schar. Injury news like this often causes odds to move quickly across online betting sites, making it a crucial factor for anyone placing wagers on the match.

With another large crowd behind them, Leeds will see an unexpected opportunity to pick up three points. However, they seem to lack good attackers, as they’ve hit the target with only 17% of their shots so far. That suggests there’s a high chance that the points will be shared.

Leeds vs Newcastle Bet 1: Draw at odds of 3.50 on Stake

Both sides short on goal threats

Without Gordon and almost certainly Isak, the visitors will likely use William Osula as their striker at Elland Road. While the 22-year-old scored for Newcastle earlier in the week, it is unlikely that he is the long-term answer to their attacking problems. In fact, he had only netted once in 36 previous Premier League appearances before that match.

Even though Leeds scored 95 goals in the Championship last term, they also seem like they might have problems with scoring at this level. Farke has kept his promotion-winning forward line. However, it is not yet clear whether the likes of Joel Piroe can score consistently at this level.

There’s an implied probability of 50% that this match will feature two or fewer goals. Therefore, backing a low-scoring affair could be the way to go.

Leeds vs Newcastle Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.00 on Stake

Whites to strike first

Newcastle’s second-half performance with 10 players against Liverpool was very impressive. There were even times when it seemed like they had more players as they penned the defending champions back. However, Magpies fans may wonder why the team needed to be two goals and a man down before they started to play well.

They haven’t scored a first-half goal in four Premier League matches. Leeds are expected to put on a high-energy performance. Therefore, Newcastle may get a taste of their own medicine at a hostile Elland Road.

Whether the hosts can also bring quality to the table is more doubtful. However, against a Newcastle side that may be emotionally and physically exhausted after Monday’s game, they are at good value to score first.