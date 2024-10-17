How to watch today's Wolfsburg Women vs Lyon Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between VfL Wolfsburg and Lyon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolfsburg Women are set to host Lyon Women at the AOK Stadion on Thursday in a highly anticipated UEFA Women's Champions League clash.

The home side is looking to bounce back after a tight opening-game loss to Roma, while Lyon enters confidently after a commanding 3-0 win over Galatasaray. The French champions are hoping for another shot to add to their eight European titles after they fell short in last season's final against Barcelona.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch VfL Wolfsburg vs Lyon online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Women's Champions League match between VfL Wolfsburg and Lyon is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Lyon kick-off time

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: AOK Stadion

The UEFA Women's Champions League match between VfL Wolfsburg and Lyon will be played at AOK Stadion in Wolfsburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Thursday, October 17, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

VfL Wolfsburg team news

Wolfsburg will be without a few key players due to injuries, including Caitlin Dijkstra, Diana Nemeth, Camilla Kuver, and Kristin Demann.

Vivien Endemann is expected to make her second start in the competition this season, following her goal in Wolfsburg's important league victory on Saturday. Meanwhile, Lineth Beerensteyn made an impact off the bench by netting Wolfsburg's second goal against Bayern, likely earning her a starting spot for the midweek clash.

Wolfsburg Women possible XI: Frohms; Wilms, Hendrich, Hegering, Linder; Minge, Lattwein; Endemann, Huth, Brand, Beerensteyn; Popp.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grabara, Pervan, Müller, Klinger Defenders: Fischer, Bornauw, Koulierakis, Zesiger, Rogério, Vavro, Maehle, Angély, Odogu, Neininger Midfielders: Vranckx, Özcan, Kaminski, Majer, Baku, Dárdai, Arnold, Gerhardt, Svanberg, Wimmer Forwards: Vranckx, Özcan, Kaminski, Majer, Baku, Dárdai, Arnold, Gerhardt, Svanberg, Wimmer

Lyon team news

As for Lyon, Selma Bacha remains sidelined, having missed the last six matches due to injury. After rotating his lineup over the weekend, coach Joe Montemurro may revert to the team that comfortably defeated Galatasaray. Kadidiatou Diani is expected to lead the attack, with five goals in her last five appearances, making her a major threat to Wolfsburg's defense.

Lyon Women possible XI: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Svava; Marozsan, Van de Donk, Horan; Diani, Chawinga, Dumornay.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Endler, Belhadj, Benkarth Defenders: Huerta, Renard, Bacha, Carpenter, Sangaré, Sombath, Sylla, Gilles, Svava, Belhout-Achi Midfielders: Dumornay, Majri, Däbritz, Marozsán, Egurrola, van de Donk, Horan, Mendy, Ouazar Forwards: Le Sommer, Diani, Hegerberg, Chawinga, Benyahia, Bècho, Joseph, Bekhaled, Charpentier

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 08/30/20 VfL Wolfsburg 1-3 Olympique Lyonnais UEFA Women's Champions League 03/27/19 VfL Wolfsburg 2-4 Olympique Lyonnais UEFA Women's Champions League 03/21/19 Olympique Lyonnais 2-1 VfL Wolfsburg UEFA Women's Champions League 05/24/18 VfL Wolfsburg 1-4 Olympique Lyonnais UEFA Women's Champions League 03/30/17 Olympique Lyonnais 0-1 VfL Wolfsburg UEFA Women's Champions League

Useful links