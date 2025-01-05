How to watch today's Sunderland vs Portsmouth Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Portsmouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portsmouth embark on a lengthy journey to the North East this Sunday as they face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a crucial Championship encounter.

The hosts, chasing promotion, currently occupy fourth place in the league standings, while Pompey find themselves battling near the relegation zone in 21st position.

Sunderland endured a lacklustre conclusion to 2024, first conceding a late equalizer in a 2-2 draw away at Blackburn Rovers before suffering a narrow loss to Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium. However, the Black Cats started the new year on a brighter note, returning home to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory against fellow promotion contenders Sheffield United.

While Sunderland have their sights firmly set on climbing into the Premier League, Portsmouth are grappling to maintain their place in the Championship and avoid an immediate drop back to League One.

Pompey responded to back-to-back away defeats in emphatic fashion, thrashing Swansea City 4-0 at Fratton Park in their New Year's Day fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sunderland vs Portsmouth online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports+ in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sunderland vs Portsmouth kick-off time

Championship - Championship Stadium of Light

The Championship match between Sunderland and Portsmouth will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Sunday, January 5, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sunderland team news

For Sunderland, manager Le Bris has confirmed that Dan Ballard will miss a third consecutive match as the defender continues his recovery, with the coach unwilling to take unnecessary risks.

The Black Cats are also contending with several other absentees, including Chris Rigg, Alan Browne, Salis Abdul Samed, Ahmed Abdullahi, Romaine Mundle, Ian Poveda, and Tommy Watson. On a more positive note, full-back Dennis Cirkin is in contention for a return and may feature in a back four alongside Trai Hume, Chris Mepham, and Luke O'Nien.

Portsmouth team news

Portsmouth, meanwhile, are likely to travel without Ibane Bowat, Conor Shaughnessy, Regan Poole, Mark O'Mahony, Kusini Yengi, and Harvey Blair. Australian defender Jacob Farrell is edging closer to a comeback, though it remains uncertain whether he will be fit enough to feature on Sunday.

Following a dominant display against Swansea, manager John Mousinho may opt to stick with the same lineup for their trip to the Stadium of Light.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links