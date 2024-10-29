+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Martha Thomas Scotland WomenGetty
European Championship Qualification
team-logo
Easter Road Stadium
team-logo
Watch on BBC
GOAL

How to watch today's Scotland Women vs Hungary Women Euro 2025 playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

European Championship QualificationScotlandScotland vs HungaryHungary

How to watch the European Championship Qualification match between Scotland and Hungary, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland will take on Hungary in the Women's Euro qualifiers at the Easter Road Stadium on Tuesday.

Scotland beat Hungary in the first leg of this tie and will be confident of delivering another win to progress further in the qualifiers. Hungary, on the other hand, will be desperate to avoid what could be a third defeat in a row.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Scotland vs Hungary online - TV channels & live streams

BBC iPlayerWatch here
BBC ScotlandWatch here
BBC SportWatch here

The match will be shown live on BBC in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Scotland vs Hungary kick-off time

Date:October 29, 2024
Kick-off time:3.35 pm ET
Venue:Easter Road Stadium

The match will be played at the Easter Road Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3.35pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Scotland team news

Martha Thomas' goal proved to be the difference in the first-leg clash between these two teams.

There are no fresh injuries in the Scottish camp ahead of the crucial mid-week fixture.

Scotland predicted XI: Gibson, Howard, Docherty, Clark, Evans, Weir, Cuthbert, Kerr, Emslie, Hanson, Thomas

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gibson, Fife, Cumings
Defenders:Mukandi, Docherty, Smith, Howard, McLauchlan, Clark, Hill
Midfielders:Evans, Weir, Cuthbert, Kerr, Napier, Rodgers, McGregor
Forwards:Emslie, Thomas, Hanson, Davidson, Hay, Watson

Hungary team news

Hungary have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their playoff clash against Scotland.

They will be hoping they can cause an upset in the mid-week contest.

Hungary predicted XI: Brzykcy, Németh, Turányi, Kovács, Fenyvesi, Szabó, Csányi, Csiki, Papp, Zeller, Kaján

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Szőcs, Brzykcy, Terestyényi, Borók, Schvirján, Schildkraut
Defenders:Fördős, Nagy (Virág), Öreg, Ott, Savanya, Németh (Adél), Németh (Diána), Németh (Hanna), Kovács, Zágonyi, Turányi
Midfielders:Mayer, Csiszár, Pusztai, Fenyvesi, Szabó, Süle, Csiki, Csányi, Zeller, Nagy (Fanni), Siber, Papp
Forwards:Nagy (Viktória), Pápai, Kaján, Siklér, Csuhai, Vachter, Zágor

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
25/10/24Hungary 0 - 1 ScotlandUEFA Women's Championship
23/02/22Scotland 0 - 0 HungaryPinatar Cup
23/10/21Scotland 2 - 1 HungaryWorld Cup Qualifier
17/09/21Hungary 0 - 2 ScotlandWorld Cup Qualifier
14/09/17Hungary 0 - 3 ScotlandFriendly

Useful links

Advertisement