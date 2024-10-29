How to watch today's Scotland Women vs Hungary Women Euro 2025 playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Scotland will take on Hungary in the Women's Euro qualifiers at the Easter Road Stadium on Tuesday.
Scotland beat Hungary in the first leg of this tie and will be confident of delivering another win to progress further in the qualifiers. Hungary, on the other hand, will be desperate to avoid what could be a third defeat in a row.
How to watch Scotland vs Hungary online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on BBC in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Scotland vs Hungary kick-off time
|Date:
|October 29, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3.35 pm ET
|Venue:
|Easter Road Stadium
The match will be played at the Easter Road Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3.35pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Scotland team news
Martha Thomas' goal proved to be the difference in the first-leg clash between these two teams.
There are no fresh injuries in the Scottish camp ahead of the crucial mid-week fixture.
Scotland predicted XI: Gibson, Howard, Docherty, Clark, Evans, Weir, Cuthbert, Kerr, Emslie, Hanson, Thomas
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gibson, Fife, Cumings
|Defenders:
|Mukandi, Docherty, Smith, Howard, McLauchlan, Clark, Hill
|Midfielders:
|Evans, Weir, Cuthbert, Kerr, Napier, Rodgers, McGregor
|Forwards:
|Emslie, Thomas, Hanson, Davidson, Hay, Watson
Hungary team news
Hungary have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their playoff clash against Scotland.
They will be hoping they can cause an upset in the mid-week contest.
Hungary predicted XI: Brzykcy, Németh, Turányi, Kovács, Fenyvesi, Szabó, Csányi, Csiki, Papp, Zeller, Kaján
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Szőcs, Brzykcy, Terestyényi, Borók, Schvirján, Schildkraut
|Defenders:
|Fördős, Nagy (Virág), Öreg, Ott, Savanya, Németh (Adél), Németh (Diána), Németh (Hanna), Kovács, Zágonyi, Turányi
|Midfielders:
|Mayer, Csiszár, Pusztai, Fenyvesi, Szabó, Süle, Csiki, Csányi, Zeller, Nagy (Fanni), Siber, Papp
|Forwards:
|Nagy (Viktória), Pápai, Kaján, Siklér, Csuhai, Vachter, Zágor
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|25/10/24
|Hungary 0 - 1 Scotland
|UEFA Women's Championship
|23/02/22
|Scotland 0 - 0 Hungary
|Pinatar Cup
|23/10/21
|Scotland 2 - 1 Hungary
|World Cup Qualifier
|17/09/21
|Hungary 0 - 2 Scotland
|World Cup Qualifier
|14/09/17
|Hungary 0 - 3 Scotland
|Friendly