How to watch today's Scotland Women vs Hungary Women Euro 2025 playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the European Championship Qualification match between Scotland and Hungary, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland will take on Hungary in the Women's Euro qualifiers at the Easter Road Stadium on Tuesday.

Scotland beat Hungary in the first leg of this tie and will be confident of delivering another win to progress further in the qualifiers. Hungary, on the other hand, will be desperate to avoid what could be a third defeat in a row.

How to watch Scotland vs Hungary online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Scotland vs Hungary kick-off time

Date: October 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 3.35 pm ET Venue: Easter Road Stadium

The match will be played at the Easter Road Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3.35pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Scotland team news

Martha Thomas' goal proved to be the difference in the first-leg clash between these two teams.

There are no fresh injuries in the Scottish camp ahead of the crucial mid-week fixture.

Scotland predicted XI: Gibson, Howard, Docherty, Clark, Evans, Weir, Cuthbert, Kerr, Emslie, Hanson, Thomas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gibson, Fife, Cumings Defenders: Mukandi, Docherty, Smith, Howard, McLauchlan, Clark, Hill Midfielders: Evans, Weir, Cuthbert, Kerr, Napier, Rodgers, McGregor Forwards: Emslie, Thomas, Hanson, Davidson, Hay, Watson

Hungary team news

Hungary have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their playoff clash against Scotland.

They will be hoping they can cause an upset in the mid-week contest.

Hungary predicted XI: Brzykcy, Németh, Turányi, Kovács, Fenyvesi, Szabó, Csányi, Csiki, Papp, Zeller, Kaján

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szőcs, Brzykcy, Terestyényi, Borók, Schvirján, Schildkraut Defenders: Fördős, Nagy (Virág), Öreg, Ott, Savanya, Németh (Adél), Németh (Diána), Németh (Hanna), Kovács, Zágonyi, Turányi Midfielders: Mayer, Csiszár, Pusztai, Fenyvesi, Szabó, Süle, Csiki, Csányi, Zeller, Nagy (Fanni), Siber, Papp Forwards: Nagy (Viktória), Pápai, Kaján, Siklér, Csuhai, Vachter, Zágor

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/10/24 Hungary 0 - 1 Scotland UEFA Women's Championship 23/02/22 Scotland 0 - 0 Hungary Pinatar Cup 23/10/21 Scotland 2 - 1 Hungary World Cup Qualifier 17/09/21 Hungary 0 - 2 Scotland World Cup Qualifier 14/09/17 Hungary 0 - 3 Scotland Friendly

