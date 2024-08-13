How to watch today's Preston vs Sunderland Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Preston and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Preston will face Sunderland in the first round of the Carabao Cup at the Deepdale Stadium on Tuesday.

Ryan Lowe left the position of head coach at Preston after just one game in charge this season and the fans will be hoping for a winning start in the new era. They had suffered a defeat in their first game of the season and will be looking to bounce back.

Sunderland escaped relegation last season, with three managers at the helm at various points in the season. Both teams suffered a first-round exit last season in the Carabao Cup and will be desperate for more from this competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Preston vs Sunderland kick-off time

Date: August 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST Venue: Deepdale Stadium

The match will be played at the Deepdale Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Preston vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Highlights will also be available on the YouTube channels of the teams. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Preston team news

Preston will have a complete roster available for this match, and the new manager is expected to select a robust lineup in search of their first victory of the 2024-25 season.

Freddie Woodman, who had been uncertain due to illness before the loss to Sheffield United, was deemed fit and is expected to feature again.

Preston North End possible starting lineup: Woodman; Whatmough, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, Whiteman, Thordarson, Brady; Greenwood, Kesler-Hayden; Keane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Woodman, Cornell, Pradic Defenders: Whatmough, Lindsay, Storey, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Mawene, Best, Seary, Bauer, Nelson Midfielders: Whiteman, McCann, Frøkjær-Jensen, Ledson, Greenwood, Þórðarson, Holmes, Taylor, Mawene, Potts, Kamara Forwards: Keane, Riis Jakobsen, Brady, Evans, Stewart, Osmajić, Rodriguez-Gentile, Cross-Adair

Sunderland team news

Sunderland will be without Jenson Seelt as the centre-back is still recovering from a serious knee injury.

Daniel Ballard will also miss this game as they continue to recover from their injuries.

Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Alese, Cirkin; Browne, Neil; Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke; Mayenda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Noukeu, Moore Defenders: Pembele, Hume, Hjelde, O'Nien, Cirkin, Alese, Triantis, Huggins, Anderson, Johnson Midfielders: Bellingham, Aouchiche, Clarke, Rigg, Poveda, Roberts, Ekwah, Ba, Neil, Browne, Mundle, Matete, Embleton Forwards: Bennette, Rusyn, Semedo, Mayenda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/01/24 Sunderland 2 - 0 Preston North End Championship 12/08/23 Preston North End 2 - 1 Sunderland Championship 08/05/23 Preston North End 0 - 3 Sunderland Championship 01/10/22 Sunderland 0 - 0 Preston North End Championship 17/03/18 Sunderland 0 - 2 Preston North End Championship

Useful links