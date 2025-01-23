How to watch the Europa League match between FC Porto and Olympiacos, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Without a manager at the helm, FC Porto prepare to host Olympiakos at the Estadio do Dragao on Thursday evening for their penultimate fixture in the Europa League's League Phase.

Both sides find themselves mid-table in the 36-team standings, with the Portuguese outfit currently in 18th place, trailing their Greek visitors, who sit 15th, by a single point.

Porto had been on a dominant run of four consecutive victories, racking up an aggregate score of 11-0. This streak included a convincing 2-0 win over Midtjylland in their last Europa League outing. However, their domestic form has since taken a turn for the worse, with three straight defeats. A narrow 1-0 loss to Sporting Lisbon in the Taca da Liga semi-finals was followed by surprising back-to-back Primeira Liga setbacks against Nacional (2-0) and Gil Vicente (3-1), the latter just last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Olympiacos are enjoying a superb 16-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, boasting 10 wins and six draws. They’ve also clinched victory in their last four Greek Super League games. Last weekend, Panagiotis Retsos and Ayoub El Kaabi secured a hard-fought 2-1 triumph, keeping Olympiacos four points clear at the summit of the league with seven matches left in the regular season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch FC Porto vs Olympiacos online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Europa League match between FC Porto and Olympiacos will be available to watch through TNT Sports 6

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

FC Porto vs Olympiacos kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Estadio do Dragao

The UEFA Europa League match between Porto and Olympiacos will be played at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Thursday, January 23, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

FC Porto team news

For Porto, injuries remain a concern. Marko Grujic and Wendell are still sidelined with muscle issues, while Ivan Marcano, recovering from an ACL injury, could be in contention after returning to training. Nico Gonzalez, who was shown a red card during the recent loss to Gil Vicente, remains eligible for Europa League action and will vie for a midfield spot alongside Alan Varela and Stephen Eustaquio. Despite being sent off in the same game, Samuel Omorodion is likely to retain his place in attack.

The 20-year-old has already netted five times in this year’s competition, and the last Porto player to surpass that tally in a major European campaign was Moussa Marega, who struck six in the 2018-19 season.

Last weekend's 3-1 loss to Gil Vicente proved to be the final straw, resulting in head coach Vitor Bruno's dismissal on Monday. In his place, former Portuguese midfielder José Tavares has been named interim manager and will be eager to make a strong first impression.

Olympiacos team news

On the other hand, Olympiakos will travel without Yusuf Yazıcı, who is recovering from a long-term cruciate ligament injury, and Gelson Martins ruled out due to fitness concerns.

Moroccan striker Ayoub El Kaabi continues to be a standout performer for Olympiakos. With a goal in their recent victory over Atromitos, he has now netted 13 goals in 19 league appearances this season, adding to his tally of four goals in European competitions.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links