How to watch today's Netherlands vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Netherlands will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in their first group game of the UEFA Nations League at the Philips Stadium on Saturday.

League A Group 3 also includes Germany and Hungary, making it crucial for both teams to avoid falling behind. It must be noted that finishing third or fourth in the group could lead to relegation.

How to watch Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Viaplay in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina kick-off time

Date: September 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm BST Venue: Philips Stadium

The match will be played at the Philips Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

Since the Netherlands' Euro 2024 exit, Ronald Koeman has revamped his squad, leaving out midfielders Marten de Roon and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Micky van de Ven and Joey Veerman have withdrawn due to injuries, with Jan Paul van Hecke and Justin Kluivert stepping in as replacements.

Netherlands predicted XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Gravenberch; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Brobbey

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Olij, Flekken Defenders: Geertruida, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Aké, Frimpong, Timber, Van Hecke, Hato, Dumfries Midfielders: Schouten, Timber, Simons, Reijnders, Gravenberch Forwards: Weghorst, Gakpo, Malen, Brobbey, Zirkzee, Kluivert

Bosnia and Herzegovina team news

Bosnia will welcome back their all-time top scorer Edin Dzeko (65 international goals) into the squad, after he missed their previous match due to injury.

There are no other injury concerns in the camp.

Bosnia predicted XI: Piric; Radeljic, Ahmedhodzic, Katic, Bicakcic, Kolasinac; Gigovic, Krunic, Tahirovic, Hajradinovic; Dzeko

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vasilj, Pirić, Hadžikić Defenders: Bičakčić, Hadžikadunić, Ahmedhodžić, Gazibegović, Dedić, Mujakić, Barišić, Katić, Radeljić Midfielders: Krunić, Hajradinović, Tahirović, Šarić, Burnić, Huseinbašić, Gigović, Varešanović, Bašić, Đakovac, Bajraktarević Forwards: Džeko, Demirović, Tabaković

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 2020 Netherlands 3-1 Bosnia Nations League October 2020 Bosnia 0-0 Netherlands Nations League

