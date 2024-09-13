How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Heidenheim, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Heidenheim's fairytale run in the Bundesliga marches on as they face a challenging trip to Signal Iduna Park to take on Borussia Dortmund, where they look to defend their position at the top of the table.

Dortmund will aim to secure their second victory of the Bundesliga campaign, marking the third league clash of the 2024-25 season for both teams.

The hosts kicked off their season with a solid 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt but could only muster a point in a lackluster draw against Werder Bremen and currently sit in fourth place with four points from two rounds.

Meanwhile, the visitors' impressive rise continues without a hitch, as they top the table with six points, following a dominant 4-0 win over Augsburg on September 1 and have claimed victory in all five of their competitive fixtures this season.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs FC Heidenheim online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Heidenheim will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Heidenheim kick-off time

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm BST Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Heidenheim will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm BST on Friday, September 13, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

The hosts may opt to feature Filippo Mane in central defense, with Donyell Malen potentially being deployed in a wing-back role.

On the injury front, Dortmund will miss Giovanni Reyna and Kjell Watjen, while there are lingering concerns over the fitness of Serhou Guirassy and Yan Couto. Defender Nico Schlotterbeck will miss the fixture due to suspension and was sent off in the 73rd minute, but at least boss Nuri Sahin can point to the fact his side only conceded one shot after being reduced to 10 men.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Anton, Sule, Mane; Ryerson, Can, Gross, Malen; Sabitzer, Brandt; Bynoe-Gittens

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Ostrzinski, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Couto, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini, Sule, Ryerson Midfielders: Reyna, Nmecha, Brandt, Gross, Sabitzer, Can, Bynoe-Gittens Forwards: Haller, Beir, Duranville, Guirassy, Adeyemi, Malen, Campbell

FC Heidenheim team news

The visitors will be without the trio of Julian Niehues, Lennard Maloney, and Thomas Leon Keller. In Maloney's absence, Luca Kerber might step into the midfield, potentially lining up alongside Jan Schoppner in the starting eleven.

Heidenheim possible XI: Muller; Traore, Manika, Gimber, Fohrenbach; Kerber, Schoppner; Beck, Wanner, Scienza, Pieringer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Müller, Eicher, Tschernuth, Feller Defenders: Mainka, Gimber, Traore, Föhrenbach, Siersleben, Busch, Theuerkauf Midfielders: Wanner, Dorsch, Maloney, Honsak, Schöppner, Beck, Kerber, Niehues, Janeš, Keller Forwards: Kaufmann, Scienza, Pieringer, Breunig, Conteh, Thomalla, Schimmer, Negele

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/02/24 1. FC Heidenheim 0-0 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 02/09/23 Borussia Dortmund 2-2 1. FC Heidenheim Bundesliga 19/07/14 1. FC Heidenheim 3-4 Borussia Dortmund Club Friendly Games

