How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

FC Heidenheim's fairytale run in the Bundesliga marches on as they face a challenging trip to Signal Iduna Park to take on Borussia Dortmund, where they look to defend their position at the top of the table.
Dortmund will aim to secure their second victory of the Bundesliga campaign, marking the third league clash of the 2024-25 season for both teams.
The hosts kicked off their season with a solid 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt but could only muster a point in a lackluster draw against Werder Bremen and currently sit in fourth place with four points from two rounds.
Meanwhile, the visitors' impressive rise continues without a hitch, as they top the table with six points, following a dominant 4-0 win over Augsburg on September 1 and have claimed victory in all five of their competitive fixtures this season.
Borussia Dortmund vs FC Heidenheim kick-off time
|Date:
|Friday, September 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Signal Iduna Park
The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Heidenheim will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
It will kick off at 7:30 pm BST on Friday, September 13, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Borussia Dortmund team news
The hosts may opt to feature Filippo Mane in central defense, with Donyell Malen potentially being deployed in a wing-back role.
On the injury front, Dortmund will miss Giovanni Reyna and Kjell Watjen, while there are lingering concerns over the fitness of Serhou Guirassy and Yan Couto. Defender Nico Schlotterbeck will miss the fixture due to suspension and was sent off in the 73rd minute, but at least boss Nuri Sahin can point to the fact his side only conceded one shot after being reduced to 10 men.
Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Anton, Sule, Mane; Ryerson, Can, Gross, Malen; Sabitzer, Brandt; Bynoe-Gittens
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kobel, Ostrzinski, Lotka, Meyer
|Defenders:
|Couto, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini, Sule, Ryerson
|Midfielders:
|Reyna, Nmecha, Brandt, Gross, Sabitzer, Can, Bynoe-Gittens
|Forwards:
|Haller, Beir, Duranville, Guirassy, Adeyemi, Malen, Campbell
FC Heidenheim team news
The visitors will be without the trio of Julian Niehues, Lennard Maloney, and Thomas Leon Keller. In Maloney's absence, Luca Kerber might step into the midfield, potentially lining up alongside Jan Schoppner in the starting eleven.
Heidenheim possible XI: Muller; Traore, Manika, Gimber, Fohrenbach; Kerber, Schoppner; Beck, Wanner, Scienza, Pieringer
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Müller, Eicher, Tschernuth, Feller
|Defenders:
|Mainka, Gimber, Traore, Föhrenbach, Siersleben, Busch, Theuerkauf
|Midfielders:
|Wanner, Dorsch, Maloney, Honsak, Schöppner, Beck, Kerber, Niehues, Janeš, Keller
|Forwards:
|Kaufmann, Scienza, Pieringer, Breunig, Conteh, Thomalla, Schimmer, Negele
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|03/02/24
|1. FC Heidenheim 0-0 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|02/09/23
|Borussia Dortmund 2-2 1. FC Heidenheim
|Bundesliga
|19/07/14
|1. FC Heidenheim 3-4 Borussia Dortmund
|Club Friendly Games