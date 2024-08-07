How to watch today's Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Emirates on Wednesday for the first of two home friendlies to round off their pre-season campaign ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

The Gunners recently wrapped up their USA tour with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool, while the reigning Bundesliga champions played out a 2-2 draw against Ligue 1 side RC Lens last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 pm PT Venue: Emirates Stadium

The preseason-friendly match between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen will be played at Emirates Stadium in London, UK.

It will kick off at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 pm PT on Wednesday, August 7, in the United States (US).

How to watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK and worldwide, the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be available to watch and stream online live through Arsenal.com.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

While in the United States, Arsenal announced the £42 million acquisition of Italian international defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

Despite missing the defeat to Liverpool, Calafiori could be in line for his unofficial debut. However, head coach Mikel Arteta has indicated that he plans to gradually integrate Calafiori into the squad rather than thrust him into action immediately.

Arsenal fans will be pleased to hear that the England trio of Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice have all returned to training at London Colney this week, along with Euro 2024 champion David Raya and French defender William Saliba.

All five players may feature in some capacity on Wednesday, but Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain sidelined due to injuries.

Arsenal possible XI: Hein; White, Timber, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Havertz; Nelson, Jesus, Martinelli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Setford, Nygaard, Rojas, Hein, Raya Defenders: White, Zinchenko, Timber, Nichols, Kiwior, Heaven, Rekik, Calafiori Midfielders: Partey, Jorginho, Rosiak, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Vieira, Nwaneri, Oulad M’Hand, Gower Forwards: Trossard, Nelson, Sagoe Jr, Jesus, Nketiah

Bayer Leverkusen team news

The Bundesliga champions are eagerly anticipating the return of full-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Alejandro Grimaldo from their post-Euro holidays. Meanwhile, 19-year-old midfielder Matija Marsenic is on the mend from a cruciate ligament injury, although he would likely have been limited to a place on the bench at best.

Defensive mainstay Jonathan Tah has been strongly linked with a transfer to Bayern Munich this summer, as Vincent Kompany seeks to reclaim the Bundesliga title for Bavaria. However, the German international recently played in the draw against RC Lens and is expected to make the trip to London as well.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Hincapie; Tella, Garcia, Xhaka, Belocian; Wirtz, Terrier; Boniface

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hrádecký, Kovar, Lomb Defenders: Tapsoba, Kossounou, Hincapié, Tah, Arthur, Belocian, Natali, Fofana, Hawighorst Midfielders: Xhaka, Frimpong, Palacios, Grimaldo, García, Andrich, Tella, Puerta, Aourir, Onyeka, Marsenic Forwards: Wirtz, Boniface, Adli, Schick, Hložek, Hofmann, Terrier

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

Useful links