Slovakia Women vs Scotland Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualification match between Slovakia and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland Women will be looking to maintain their top spot in Group B2 of the Women's Euro 2025 qualifiers when they take on Slovakia Women at Stadion pod Zoborom on Friday.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side have already booked their playoff spot thanks to three wins and a draw in their qualifying campaign, while Repre aim for their second win in a bid to secure a third-placed finish in order to make the playoffs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Slovakia Women vs Scotland Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm BST Venue: Stadion pod Zoborom

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualification match between Slovakia and Scotland will be played at Stadion pod Zoborom in Nitra, Slovakia.

It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Friday, July 12, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Slovakia Women vs Scotland Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualification match between Slovakia and Scotland will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Team news & squads

Slovakia Women team news

Slovakia head coach Peter Kopun would look to field a strong XI, with the likes of L'udmila Mat'avkova and Maria Mikolajova in the middle, while Martina Surnovska and Laura Zemberyova are likely to be paired in attack.

Slovakia Women possible XI: Korenciova; Kosikova, Bartovicova, Fisherova, Vojtekova; Hmirova, Mat'avkova, Mikolajova, Skerdova; Surnovska, Zemberyova.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Geletova, Korenciova, Chladekova Defenders: Bartovicova, Fisherova, Vojtekova, Horvathova, Ceriova, Kosikova, Vargova, Surova Midfielders: Mikolajova, Ferencova, Mat'avkova, Skerdova, Mazuchova, Vredikova, Kucharcikova Forwards: Surnovska, Hmirova, Kalaberova, Rybanska, Vrendikova, Zemberyova

Scotland Women team news

Rangers forward Mia McAulay has replaced club-mate Jane Ross in the squad, but Martha Thomas should continue to lead the line after scoring four goals in the 5-0 win over Israel last time out.

Chelsea Cornet completed the tally in the Israel win and will feature at on the left flank.

Scotland Women possible XI: Gibson; Evans, Howard, Clark, Docherty; Kerr, Corsie, Cornet; Emslie, Thomas, Hanson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alexander, Fife, Cumings Defenders: Docherty, K. Clark, Corsie, Smith, Howard, J. Clark, Eddie Midfielders: Maclean, Kerr, Cornet, Rodgers, Hay, Emslie, Cuthbert Forwards: Howat, Hanson, Evans, McAulay, Thomas, Napier

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Slovakia Women and Scotland Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 9, 2024 Scotland 1-0 Slovakia UEFA Women's Championship Qualification February 19, 2022 Slovakia 0-2 Scotland Pinatar Cup September 28, 2008 Scotland 6-0 Slovakia UEFA Women's Championship October 27, 2007 Slovakia 0-3 Scotland UEFA Women's Championship

