Scotland Women vs Serbia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Already qualified for the play-offs of the Women's Euro 2025 qualifying competition, Scotland Women and Serbia Women will aim to finish atop Group 2 when the two nations clash at Firhill Stadium on Tuesday.
Following their goalless draw against each other in the opening game of their respective qualifying campaigns, both sides have won all their ensuing games until this final matchday.
Scotland Women vs Serbia Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm BST
|Venue:
|Firhill Stadium
The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualification match between Scotland and Serbia will be played at the Firhill Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.
It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Tuesday, July 16, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Scotland Women vs Serbia Women online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualification match between Scotland and Serbia will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC Scotland, BBC Alba, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Scotland Women team news
Head coach Pedro Martinez Losa is likely to continue with the 4-1-4-1 arrangement with Samantha Kerr deployed as the link between defence and midfield.
After her brace in the 2-0 win over Slovakia last Friday, Angel City forward Claire Emslie will join the attack from the right side, with Tottenham's Martha Thomas leading the line.
Scotland Women possible XI: Budd; Smith, Howard, Corsie, Docherty; Kerr; Emslie, Cuthbert, Cornet, Hanson; Thomas.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alexander, Fife, Cumings
|Defenders:
|Docherty, K. Clark, Corsie, Smith, Howard, J. Clark, Eddie
|Midfielders:
|Maclean, Kerr, Cornet, Rodgers, Hay, Emslie, Cuthbert
|Forwards:
|Howat, Hanson, Evans, McAulay, Thomas, Napier
Serbia Women team news
The Red fairies manager Dragisa Zecevic can also opt for a similar line-up from the 1-0 win over Israel last time out.
Tijana Filipovic would start alongside Jovana Damnjanovic and Miljana Ivanovic in the front-three, with Dina Blagojevic marshaling the midfield.
Serbia Women possible XI: Kostic; Poljak, Slovic, Damjanovic, Vlaknic; Cankovic, Blagojevic, Milivojevic; Ivanovic, Damnjanovic, Filipovic
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kostic, Cetinja, Skandro
|Defenders:
|Lazarevic, Ilic, Slovic, Damjanovic, Krstic, N. Cavic, Vlajnic
|Midfielders:
|Stupar, Blagojevic, Cankovic, Milivojevic, Stefanovic, Pavlovic, Filipovic
|Forwards:
|Ciric, Poljak, Damnjanovic, Ivanovic, Sremcevic, M. Cavic
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Scotland Women and Serbia Women across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 5, 2024
|Serbia 0-0 Scotland
|UEFA Women's Championship Qualification
|August 21, 2013
|Serbia 1-1 Scotland
|Friendlies Women