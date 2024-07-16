Scotland Women vs Serbia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualification match between Scotland and Serbia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Already qualified for the play-offs of the Women's Euro 2025 qualifying competition, Scotland Women and Serbia Women will aim to finish atop Group 2 when the two nations clash at Firhill Stadium on Tuesday.

Following their goalless draw against each other in the opening game of their respective qualifying campaigns, both sides have won all their ensuing games until this final matchday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Scotland Women vs Serbia Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm BST Venue: Firhill Stadium

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualification match between Scotland and Serbia will be played at the Firhill Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Tuesday, July 16, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Scotland Women vs Serbia Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualification match between Scotland and Serbia will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC Scotland, BBC Alba, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Scotland Women team news

Head coach Pedro Martinez Losa is likely to continue with the 4-1-4-1 arrangement with Samantha Kerr deployed as the link between defence and midfield.

After her brace in the 2-0 win over Slovakia last Friday, Angel City forward Claire Emslie will join the attack from the right side, with Tottenham's Martha Thomas leading the line.

Scotland Women possible XI: Budd; Smith, Howard, Corsie, Docherty; Kerr; Emslie, Cuthbert, Cornet, Hanson; Thomas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alexander, Fife, Cumings Defenders: Docherty, K. Clark, Corsie, Smith, Howard, J. Clark, Eddie Midfielders: Maclean, Kerr, Cornet, Rodgers, Hay, Emslie, Cuthbert Forwards: Howat, Hanson, Evans, McAulay, Thomas, Napier

Serbia Women team news

The Red fairies manager Dragisa Zecevic can also opt for a similar line-up from the 1-0 win over Israel last time out.

Tijana Filipovic would start alongside Jovana Damnjanovic and Miljana Ivanovic in the front-three, with Dina Blagojevic marshaling the midfield.

Serbia Women possible XI: Kostic; Poljak, Slovic, Damjanovic, Vlaknic; Cankovic, Blagojevic, Milivojevic; Ivanovic, Damnjanovic, Filipovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kostic, Cetinja, Skandro Defenders: Lazarevic, Ilic, Slovic, Damjanovic, Krstic, N. Cavic, Vlajnic Midfielders: Stupar, Blagojevic, Cankovic, Milivojevic, Stefanovic, Pavlovic, Filipovic Forwards: Ciric, Poljak, Damnjanovic, Ivanovic, Sremcevic, M. Cavic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Scotland Women and Serbia Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 5, 2024 Serbia 0-0 Scotland UEFA Women's Championship Qualification August 21, 2013 Serbia 1-1 Scotland Friendlies Women

Useful links