Northern Ireland vs Andorra: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly between Northern Ireland and Andorra, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Northern Ireland and Andorra will face off in an international friendly at Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia on Tuesday, ahead of their respective UEFA Nations League campaigns.

Both sides shipped five goals against the same opponent last time out (Spain), but Michael O'Niell's men were able to pull one back in their loss.

Northern Ireland vs Andorra kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia

The international friendly between Northern Ireland and Andorra will be played at will be played at Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia in Murcia, Spain.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Tuesday, June 11, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Andorra online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the international friendly between Northern Ireland and Andorra is available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 2 and Premier Player.

Team news & squads

Northern Ireland team news

Nottingham Forest defender Aaron Donnelly is likely to be handed his senior international debut on Tuesday, with the likes of Brodie Spencer and Ross McCausland also eyeing starts.

Jonny Evans may miss out as O'Neill could be thinking of a tweak in formation, with Daniel Ballard and Eoin Toal paired as the centre of a four-man backline.

Northern Ireland possible XI: Peacock-Farrell; Spencer, Ballard, Toal, Donnelly; McCausland, S. Charles, Evans, Price; Reid, Magennis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peacock-Farrell, Hazard, P. Charles Defenders: J. Evans, Lewis, Ballard, Brown, Bradley, Hume, Spencer, Toal, Donnelly Midfielders: C. Evans, Thompson, S. Charles, McMenamin, Price, Smyth, Galbraith, McCausland, Boyd-Munce Forwards: Magennis, D. Charles, Taylor, Marshall, Reid

Andorra team news

After missing the game against Spain, defender Marc Vales is in line for a start on Tuesday.

Josep Gomes may get the nod ahead of Iker Alvarez in goal, while Cucu could retain his place in attack.

Andorra possible XI: Gomes; San Nicolas, C. Garcia, M. Vales, Llovera, M. Garcia; C. Rubio, E. Vales, Pujol, Cervos; Cucu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gomes, Alvarez, Pires Defenders: A. Da Cunha, Llovera, C. Garcia, San Nicolas, Je. Rubio, Guillen, M. Garcia, Olivera Midfielders: M. Vales, Rebes, Pujol, Vieira, Clemente, Vales, Cervos, Jo. Rubio, J. Da Silva Forwards: Sanchez, Rosas, Fernandez, Cucu, Remolins

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Northern Ireland and Andorra face each other across all competitions.

