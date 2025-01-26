+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Leigh Sports Village
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Manchester United Women vs Brighton Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

WSLManchester United WomenBrighton & Hove Albion WomenManchester United Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester United Women and Brighton Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United Women and Brighton Women will go head-to-head in a Women's Super League (WSL) match at Leigh Sports Villa on Sunday.

Following the FA Women's League Cup quarterfinals exit after Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Manchester City, the Red Devils will aim to make it four league wins on the spin, while Brighton seek to snap a three-game winless run in all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Brighton Women online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Premier LeagueWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports ShowcaseWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the WSL match between Manchester United Women and Brighton Women will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Showcase, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Manchester United Women vs Brighton Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL
Leigh Sports Village

The WSL match between Manchester United Women and Brighton Women will be played at Leigh Sports Village in Leigh, England.

It will kick off at 6:45 pm GMT on Sunday, January 26, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Manchester United Women team news

United head coach Marc Skinner will be without Lisa Naalsund and Evie Rabjohn, while Geyse is on compassionate leave.

On the other hand, Millie Turner and Melvine Malard could shake off their niggles, as a lineup identical to last Sunday's league win over Man City can be expected.

Brighton Women team news

The Seagulls manager Dario Vidosic will not be able to call upon the services of Aisha Masaka and Fran Kirby here, while Caitlin Hayes could make the squad after completing a permanent move from Celtic.

Nikita Parris will lead the line of attack against her former side.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MAN

Last 5 matches

BHA

3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

12

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

