Leicester vs Sunderland: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Championship match between Leicester and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

EFL Championship leaders Leicester City look to continue their dominance in English football's second division as they face Sunderland at home in a midweek clash.

Leicester City's relegation from the Premier League was considered one of the biggest downfalls after they had completely shocked England's pinnacle division since they were reinstated into the league. Despite tumbling down to the Championship, the Foxes have proved their rivals why they are deserving of achieving promotion next season.

With 11 victories and one loss from their opening 12 games, Leicester City are flying high in the Championship and have proved why they are a class apart from the others leading the pack. The clash against Sunderland shouldn't be a massive challenge for them as they enter the contest on the back of a thumping 3-1 victory against Swansea.

Sunderland, on the other hand, have had a roller coaster start to their new EFL Championship campaign. Six wins and five losses have taken their points tally to 19 points as they are comfortably seeded in the top half of the table. After missing out on promotion last summer, the Black Cats will have their eyes glued to going all the way this time out. Although two back-to-back defeats might have stunned their progress, Sunderland have all the arsenal in their ranks to produce an upset at the King Power Stadium.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leicester vs Sunderland kick-off time

Date: October 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City will play hosts to Sunderland at the King Power Stadium with kick-off at 8:00 pm BST.

How to watch Leicester vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Leicester City and Sunderland will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

Leicester City have been in sublime form playing in the EFL Championship with their forward duo of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho bagging the majority of goals. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has also proved to be a headache smashing goals from the hosts' engine room having scored five goals this season alongside his four assists.

The Foxes have a few big names sidelined with the likes of Dennis Praet, Thomas Cannon, Callum Doyle, and Kasey McAteer all sidelined due to injuries. Yunus Akgun could be the latest additio to the list after the Turkish international hobbled off the pitch in the clash against Swansea.

Leicester City Predicted XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Iheanacho, Mavididi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, Iversen, Hermansen, Smithies, Stolarczyk Defenders: Faes, Pereira, Vestergaard, Justin, Coady, Souttar Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, Choudhoury, Dewsbury-Hall, Casadei, Albrighton Forwards: Mavididi, Akgun, Vardy, Iheanacho, Fatawu, Marcal, Daka

Sunderland team news

Sunderland also have a few absentees as they prepare to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Jay Matete has a knee injury while Corry Evans is recovering from a cruciate ligament tear. Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese, and Ross Stewart are the remaining names sidelined for the Black Cats.

With the encounter touted to be a goal fest, Jack Clarke would be vying to add to his tally of eight goals when he faces Leicester.

Sunderland Predicted XI: Patterson; Huggins, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume; Burstow, Ekwah, Bellingham, Clarke; Pritchard, Roberts



Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Bishop, Defenders: Ballard, Seelt, O'Nien, Traintis, Pembele, Hume, Huggins Midfielders: Ekwah, Neil, Rigg, Taylor, Bellingham, Aouchiche, Ba, Pritchard Forwards: Clarke, Bennette, Roberts, Semedo, Rusyn, Mayenda, Burstow

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5 April 2017 Leicester 2-0 Sunderland Premier League 3 December 2016 Sunderland 2-1 Leicester Premier League 10 April 2016 Sunderland 0-2 Leicester Premier League 8 August 2015 Leicester 4-2 Sunderland Premier League 16 May 2015 Sunderland 0-0 Leicester Premier League

