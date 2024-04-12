Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and Blackburn, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United aim to continue their sublime form in the Championship as they face a stumbling Blackburn Rovers outfit.

Leeds United are enjoying a staggering end to the Championship as the side are just one point away from the summit of the table. Leeds will now look to leapfrog Leicester City and Ipswich Town at the top of the ladder with all three points.

Blackburn Rovers have just one win in their previous five games as the side were dismantled 5-0 by Bristol City in their previous game. Blackburn will now be vying to change their fortunes against Leeds and hand them a shocking defeat.

Leeds vs Blackburn kick-off time

Date: April 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: Elland Road

The kick-off for the two sides is scheduled for 12:30 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Leeds vs Blackburn online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Leeds United and Blackburn will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

32-year-old defender Stuart Dallas announced his retirement from professional football after struggling to recover from his multiple injuries ruling him out of the clash.

The other notable absentee for the hosts include centre-back Pascal Struijk who picked up a long-term knock on Saturday.

Crysencio Summerville will shoulder the goalscoring responsibility for Leeds having scored 17 goals this season.

Leeds United predicted XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; James, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Roberts Midfielders: Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, Summerville, James, Anthony Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins

Blackburn team news

Blackburn Rovers have multiple injury concerns heading into the clash against Leeds with all of Harry Leonard, Yasin Ayari, John Fleck, and Arnor Sigurdsson ruled out due to their respective injuries.

Blackburn are tipped to make multiple changes to their side that got bashed by Bristol City mid-week with Kyle McFadzean vying to return to the heart of the defence.

Blackburn Rovers predicted XI: Pears; Brittain, Hyam, McFadzean, Pickering; Tronstad, Moran; Markanday, Szmodics, Dolan; Gallagher

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wahlstedt, Pears, Michalski Defenders: Hyam, Wharton, Koumetio, O'Riordan, Koumetio, McFadzean, Gamble, Pickering, Chrisene, Brittain Midfielders: Garrett, Ayari, Tronstad, Szmodics, Moran, Gilsenan, Dolan, Hedges Forwards: Gallagher, Telalovic, Markanday

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 9 Dec 2023 Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Leeds United Championship 29 Jul 2021 Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Leeds United Club Friendlies 4 Jul 2020 Blackburn Rovers 1-3 Leeds United Championship 9 Nov 2019 Leeds United 2-1 Blackburn Rovers Championship 26 Dec 2018 Leeds United 3-2 Blackburn Rovers Championship

