Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between FC Heidenheim and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich square off against FC Heidenheim with the home side vying to salvage some pride with their Bundesliga supremacy close to being squashed after 11 years.

FC Heidenheim's promotion from the second division of Germany has gone according to plans despite their recent struggles. The home side are 10 points away from the drop zone as they look to stay afloat playing in their maiden campaign in Germany's top flight.

Thomas Tuchel's declaration of the Bundesliga title race being over is the perfect definition of how the Bavarians have struggled throughout this season and how the Bayern dressing room is currently demotivated and in shambles. Despite that, the reigning champions would be aiming to fight till the very end and dampen Bayer Leverkusen's hopes of ending the home side's dominance in the league.

FC Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date: April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm BST Venue: Voith-Arena

The Voith-Arena will host the clash between FC Heidenheim and Bayern Munich on April 6, 2024.

The two sides will kick off the fixture at 2:30 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch FC Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter between FC Heidenheim and Bayern Munich will not be available to watch in the UK. However, live updates will be available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

FC Heidenheim team news

The trio of Adrian Beck, Thomas Keller and Elidon Qenaj is confined to the treatment room due to injuries while Austrian forward Nikola Dovedan was handed the marching orders in injury time in the six-goal thriller against Stuttgart.

German forward Tim Kleindienst will spearhead the forward battery for Heidenheim having thundered a scintillating brace in their previous outing as he nears double digits in Germany's top flight.

FC Heidenheim predicted XI: Muller; Traore, Mainka, Gimber, Fohrenbach; Schoppner, Theuerkauf, Pieringer; Dinkci, Kleindienst, Beste

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muller, Eicher, Tschernuth, Feller Defenders: Siersleben, Mainka, Gimber, Fohrenbach, Theuerkauf, Jarju, Busch, Traore Midfielders: Maloney, Janes, Schoppner, Sessa, Beck, Beste, Pick Forwards: Dovedan, Kleindienst, Pieringer, Schimmer, Kuhlwetter, Dinkci, Thomalla

Bayern Munich team news

Tuchel's men were handed their first defeat in the Der Klassiker since 2019 as the visitors look to rekindle their confidence against a recently promoted outfit.

Summer signing Harry Kane has thundered 31 goals this term as he's seeded at the summit of the Torjägerkanone race but the former Spurs man will have a close eye on former Bayern veteran Robert Lewandowski's record of 41 strikes.

French defender Sacha Boey is dumped to the sidelines after picking up a knock in training while Noussair Mazraoui is nursing illness, ruling the Moroccan defender out of contention for the clash.

Former Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro failed to feature against his former employees last week due to injury and the defender could be rested once again alongside German veteran Manuel Neuer with Bayern touted to play English rivals Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League next week.

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Ulreich; Kimmich, Kim, Upamecano, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Tel, Gnabry, Coman; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: De Ligt, Kim, Dier, Buchmann, Davies, Guerreiro Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11 Nov 2023 Bayern Munich 4-2 FC Heidenheim Bundesliga 3 Apr 2019 Bayern Munich 5-4 FC Heidenheim DFB Pokal

