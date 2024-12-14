+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Leicester City Women vs Chelsea Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Leicester City Women and Chelsea Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea Women travel to the King Power Stadium looking to open up a 10-point lead atop the Women's Super League (WSL) standings table as Sonia Bompastor's side take on Leicester City on Saturday.

While the Blues aim to extend their unbeaten streak to 15 games in all competitions under Bompastor's leadership, the hosts will be looking to recover themselves from a four-game losing run in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leicester City Women vs Chelsea Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK) and world over, the WSL match between Leicester City Women and Chelsea Women will be available to watch and stream online live on WSL YouTube.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leicester City Women vs Chelsea Women kick-off time

The WSL match between Leicester City Women and Chelsea Women will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm GMT on Saturday, December 14, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Leicester City Women team news

Leicester manager Amandine Miquel will not be able to call upon the services of Sam Tierney, Jutta Rantala, Shannon O'Brien, Lena Petermann and Noemie Mouchon due to their respective issues.

Moreover, French forward Shana Chossenotte is a doubt for Saturday's after missing the last two games.

Chelsea Women team news

The visitors would ahve traveled without the likes of Sophie Ingle, Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel, Lauren James, Kadeisha Buchanan and Aniek Nouwen.

Besides, forward Sandy Baltimore remains a doubt with a knee problem, with midfielder Oriane Jean-Francois may also need a once-over ahead of kickoff.

Form

LEI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

LEI

Last 5 matches

CHE

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

2

Goals scored

32
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

