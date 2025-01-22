How to watch today's Leeds United vs Norwich City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds United vs Norwich City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United will aim to lead the Championship standings table through the weekend when they welcome Norwich City to Elland Road on Wednesday.

Yet to face a defeat at home this season, Daniel Farke's men last downed Sheffield United 3-0 at home, while the Canaries suffered a 2-0 loss at Sheffield United last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leeds United vs Norwich City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Leeds United vs Norwich City will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.

Leeds United vs Norwich City kick-off time

Championship - Championship Elland Road

The Championship match between Leeds United vs Norwich City will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Wednesday, January 22, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Leeds United team news

With Pascal Struijk sidelined with a hamstring injury, Ethan Ampadu would be in line to start alongside Joe Rodon at the back once again.

Patrick Bamford is dealing with a hamstring issue of his own, so Joel Piroe should lead the line.

Norwich City team news

Norwich head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup continues to miss the suspended Borja Sainz in attack.

Meanwhile, the Canaries have roped in Czech forward Matej Jurasek from Slavia Prague.

