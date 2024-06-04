Israel Women vs Scotland Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Euro qualifying match between Israel Women and Scotland Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Riding on a 4-1 win at Hampden Park, Scotland Women travel to Hungary for the reverse fixture of the UEFA Women's Euro qualifying game against Israel Women on Tuesday.

The win has taken Pedro Martinez Losa’s side atop Group B2 and will look to strengthen their play-off chances, while Israel looks set for a return to League C.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Israel Women vs Scotland Women kick-off time

Date: June 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: Budaorsi Varosi Stadium

The UEFA Women's Euro qualifying match between Israel Women and Scotland Women will be played at the Budaorsi Varosi Stadium in Budaors, Hungary.

It will kick off at 3 pm BST on Tuesday, June 4, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Israel Women vs Scotland Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Women's Euro qualifying match between Israel Women and Scotland Women will be broadcast live on TV on BBC Scotland, with live streaming available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Israel Women team news

Israel coach Eres Belfer is likely to name more or less the same squad from the reverse tie, with Shani David at the heart of defence and Vital Kats marshalling the midfield.

Talia Sommer scored a fantastic 84th-minute goal to reduce the margin of defeat on Friday and the Butler Bulldogs forward should start upfront once again.

Israel Women Possible XI: Rubin; Alkisi, Kuznezov, David, Nakav, Sharabi; Selimhodzic, Kats, Beard, Avital; Sommer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ganame, Kozhak, Rubin Defenders: Achtel, Alkisi, Beard, David, Kuznetsov, Nakav, Shalom, Sharabi Midfielders: Avital, Awad, Kats, Morin, Selimhodzic, Sirota, Sofer, Worko Forwards: Almasri, Elinav, Hazan, Sommer, Steinschneider

Scotland Women team news

On account of Sarah Ewens' withdrawal from the squad due to injury, Martinez Losa replaced her with Rangers defender Leah Eddie.

Following her brace in the previous meeting, Angel City FC forward Claire Emslie will be involved in attack from the left side.

Martha Thomas and Kirsty Howat were the other two scorers in the 4-1 win.

Scotland Women possible XI: Gibson; Howard, Corsie, Docherty; Evans, Kerr, Cornet, Emslie; Cuthbert, Hanson; Thomas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gibson, Fife, Cumings Defenders: Corsie, Docherty, Smith, Howard, J. Clark, K. Clark, Eddie Midfielders: Evans, Cuthbert, Kerr, Napier, Maclean, Cornet, Rodgers Forwards: Ross, Emslie, Thomas, Hanson, Hay, Howat

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Israel Women and Scotland Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 31, 2024 Scotland 4-1 Israel UEFA Women's Championship Qualification June 16, 2012 Scotland 8-0 Israel UEFA Women's Championship October 12, 2011 Israel 1-6 Scotland UEFA Women's Championship

Useful links