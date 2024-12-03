How to watch today's Finland Women vs Scotland Women Euro 2025 playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualification match between Finland Women and Scotland Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following last week's goalless draw at Easter Road, Scotland Women and Finland Women have all to play for when the two sides meet at the Bolt Arena.

The seven winners on aggregate after the second leg of the second and final round of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifying play-offs will book their tickets for the final tournament in Switzerland.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Finland Women vs Scotland Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Women's European Championship playoff game between Finland Women and Scotland Women will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC iPlayer, BBC Alba and BBC Sport Website.

Finland Women vs Scotland Women kick-off time

The UEFA Women's European Championship playoff game between Finland Women and Scotland Women will be played at th Bolt Arena in Helsinki, Finland.

It will kick off at 5:15 pm GMT on Tuesday, December 3, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Finland Women team news

Finland head coach Marko Saloranta is likely to name an unchanged XI from the Edinburgh stalemate.

Ria Oling and Linda Sallstrom came closest to breaking the deadlock last time out, and the duo should be involved in attack once again.

Scotland Women team news

Scotland manager Pedro Martinez Losa could name the same starting line-up for a third straight game, unless he feels the need for fresh legs in attack in the form of Samantha Kerr and Kirsty Hanson.

Erin Cuthbert will keep her place in midfield, while Eartha Cummings aims to pull off another crucial performance in goal.

