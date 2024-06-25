Who can England get in Euro 2024 last 16? Three Lions permutations & potential knockout opponents

The Three Lions sealed a place into Euro 2024 knockout rounds with 1-1 Denmark draw, but who will they likely come up against in the last 16 stage?

England currently sit at the top of Group C, having picked up four points from their opening 2-1 win against Serbia and one point from their lacklustre 1-1 draw with Denmark. Gareth Southgate's troops still have one more group game left to play, as they will face Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday night.

A win would see them confirm first place while a draw would also be enough to guarantee at least second. A loss to Slovenia, along with Denmark's victory over Serbia, would leave the Three Lions in third place, though.

As there are only 24 teams in the tournament, the four best third-placed teams across the six groups will also make it through to the round of 16 via a separate league table.

With Group A's third-placed team, Hungary, finishing on just three points, and Group B's third-placed side, Croatia, ending on just two, England are already through as at least one of the best third-placed teams. But just who could England face in the last 16? GOAL finds out...

Who could England face in the last 16 of Euro 2024?

If England finish top of Group C

In order to make it a certainty to top Group C, England need to win against Slovenia in Cologne tonight. They could even still top the group if they draw against Matjaz Kek's troops and Denmark fail to defeat Serbia in the other Group C clash, which will be played at the same time.

However, if England draw with Slovenia, but the Danes win, then both sides will finish level on five points and first place in the group will come down to goal difference, then overall goals scored and finally fair play points.

If England manage to make it through the last 16 as group winners, they'd then face one of the best third-placed sides from Groups D, E or F in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday at 5 pm.

As it stands, Austria are perched in third place in Group D, Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine are all tied on three points in finely-poised Group E and the Czech Republic are in third place in Group F, level on points with Georgia, but ahead of them via superior goal difference.

If England finish second in Group C

If England finish as runners-up in their group, their route to the final will be made more difficult. In the last 16 they'd face the winner of Group A, i.e. tournament hosts Germany. That game will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Saturday night.

If England finish third in Group C

Here's where things become a lot less certain. While finishing third is far from ideal, England will end up as one of the best-ranked third-place teams after dropping into the third-place table.

They'll come up against either the winner of Group F, Portugal, in Frankfurt on Monday, July 1 at 8 pm, or the Group E winners - Romania leading at the time of writing - in Munich on Tuesday, July 2 at 5 pm.

Live tables

Group C table standings

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 England 2 1 1 0 1 4 2 Denmark 2 0 2 0 0 2 3 Slovenia 2 0 2 0 0 2 4 Serbia 2 0 1 1 -1 1

Group D table standings

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 1 4 2 France 2 1 1 0 1 4 3 Austria 2 1 0 1 1 3 4 Poland 2 0 0 2 -3 0

Group E table standings

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Romania 2 1 0 1 1 3 2 Belgium 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 Slovakia 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 Ukraine 2 1 0 1 -2 3

Group F table standings

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Portugal 2 2 0 0 4 6 2 Turkey 2 1 0 1 -1 3 3 Czech Republic 2 0 1 1 -1 1 4 Georgia 2 0 1 1 -2 1

