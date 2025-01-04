How to watch today's Blackburn Rovers vs Burnley Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Blackburn Rovers and Burnley will be involved in a derby clash in the Championship at Ewood Park on Saturday.

The hosts have dropped to seventh after a 1-1 draw at Leeds, while Burnley have hung on to the second spot following back-to-back goalless draws against Middlesbrough and Stoke City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live through Sky GO.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Blackburn Rovers vs Burnley kick-off time

Championship - Championship Ewood Park

The Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley will be played at Ewood Park in Blackburn, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm GMT on Saturday, January 4, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Blackburn Rovers team news

The Riversiders' head coach John Eustace will be without the injured lot of Lewis Travis, Arnor Sigurdsson, Scott Wharton, Harry Pickering and Hayden Carter.

Besides, midfielder Todd Cantwell remains a doubt due to illness.

Burnley team news

The Clarets' boss Scott Parker will not be able to call upon the services of Enock Agyei, Jordan Beyer, Manuel Benson, Aaron Ramsey, Mike Tresor and Nathan Redmond through injuries.

Ex-Manchester United player Hannibal Mejbri faces a three-match ban; while the likes of Bashir Humphreys, Josh Laurent and Zian Flemming will be pushing for starts.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links