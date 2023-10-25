Birmingham City vs Hull City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Birmingham City and Hull City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wayne Rooney will be aiming to get his first win as manager of Birmingham City when they host Hull City in a tricky-looking encounter on Wednesday night in the Championship.

The Blues didn't get off to an ideal start under the Manchester United legend, but it was always going to be a difficult game given Middlesbrough's red-hot form.

Losing 1-0 at the Riverside isn't the end of the world, but the West Midlands outfit will need to get some more victories on the board soon to retain their place in the playoff mix.

Another team who would be aiming to be in the playoff reckoning this season are Hull, who have shown real promise under Rooney's former assistant Liam Rosenior, but haven't been in the best form recently.

Their home struggles continued against recently-relegated Southampton on the weekend, conceding a stoppage-time winner to lose 2-1. The visitors are 12th, just one point behind Birmingham, and will leapfrog them with a win here.

Birmingham City vs Hull City kick-off time

Date: October 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

The Championship match between Birmingham City and Hull City will be played at St. Andrew's football stadium in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on October 25, 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Birmingham vs Hull online - TV channels & live streams

The game has not been picked as one of the second-tier fixtures to be televised on the Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Main Event, however it can be found on the Sky Sports Red Button.

Team news & squads

Birmingham City team news

Ethan Laird could be back in contention after returning to training, which would be a significant boost for the hosts, who will be take to the field without Keshi Anderson, Alfie Chang, George Hall and Tyler Roberts, all of whom remain on the sidelines with various injury problems.

Lee Buchanan is no longer wearing a protective boot following his ankle injury, but this game may come too soon for the ex-Werder Bremen man.

Birmingham City possible XI: Ruddy; Drameh, Sanderson, Long, Longelo; Bielik, Sunjic, James; Miyoshi, Dembele, Stansfield

Position Players Goalkeepers: Etheridge, Ruddy, Jeacock Defenders: Sanderson, Aiwu, Roberts, Long, Buchanan, Longelo, Laird, Drameh, Oakley Midfielders: Bielik, Sunjic, Chang, Bacuna, James, Hall, Gardner, Khela, Miyoshi, Anderson, Dembele Forwards: Roberts, Burke, Hogan, Stansfield, Jutkiewicz

Hull team news

They visitors will be relieved to see Aaron Connolly, Lewie Coyle, and Ozan Tufan all returning to action. Coyle had an eye socket fracture and it was unknown when Tufan would return, but both featured off the bench against Southampton last Saturday, along with Connolly. Regan Slater is set to remain out with his hamstring problem, though.

Hull City possible XI: Allsopp; Christie, Jones, Greaves, Coyle: Seri, Morton, Eyenga-Lokilo, Twine, Philogene-Bidace; Delap

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allsopp, Ingram Defenders: Christie, Jones, Greaves, Coyle, McLoughlin Midfielders: Seri, Morton, Eyenga-Lokilo, Twine, Tufan, Docherty Forwards: Delap, Lokilo, A. Traore, Sayyadmanesh, Sinik, Connolly

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 31/12/22 Birmingham 0-1 Hull EFL Championship 16/10/22 Hull 0-2 Birmingham EFL Championship 12/3/22 Birmingham 0-0 Hull EFL Championship 20/11/21 Hull 2-0 Birmingham EFL Championship 27/6/20 Birmingham 3-3 Hull EFL Championship

