Bayern Munich Women vs Wolfsburg Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch DFB Pokal Frauen final

How to watch the DFB Pokal match between Bayern and Wolfsburg women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolfsburg Women will take on Bayern Munich Women in the final of the DFB Pokal at the RheinEnergie Stadion on Thursday.

Bayern enter the final in excellent shape, riding a 12-game winning streak across all competitions. This streak includes a commanding 4-0 win over Wolfsburg on their own turf in the Bundesliga. They aim to cap off this season and their impressive run by winning the cup and securing a double. A victory on Thursday would mark only the second time Bayern has clinched the domestic cup since their triumph in 2012.

Bayern Munich Women vs Wolfsburg Women kick-off time

Date: May 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 3pm BST Venue: RheinEnergie Stadion

The game between Wolfsburg and Bayern will be played at the RheinEnergie Stadion on Thursday. Kick-off is at 3pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Bayern Munich Women vs Wolfsburg Women online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on DAZN in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wolfsburg Women team news

Wolfsburg have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their game against Bayern in the DFB-Pokal final. They will be looking to name their strongest lineup to claim an upset in the mid-week fixture.

Wolfsburg Women predicted XI: Frohms, Hendrich, Janssen, Rábano, Wilms, Huth, Oberdorf, Brand, Popp, Pajor, Endemann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frohms, Schmitz, Borbe, Beck Defenders: Wilms, Agrež, Hendrich, Janssen, Rábano, Küver, Wedemeyer, Hegering Midfielders: Oberdorf, Hagel, Lattwein, Demann, Jónsdóttir, Xhemaili, Brand Forwards: Pajor, Popp, Kalma, Blomqvist, Endemann, Sellner

Bayern Women team news

Head coach Alexander Straus continues to face absences in the squad with Franziska Kett sidelined due to a muscular issue, Ana Maria Guzman out with a knee injury, and both Tainara and Alara Sehitler ill.

Weronika Zawistowska and Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir have resumed training following their injuries. Pernille Harder is back and available for selection after missing the recent victory in Leverkusen due to illness.

Bayern predicted XI: Grohs; Gwinn, Viggosdottir, Eriksson, Naschenweng; Zadrazil, Stanway; Dallmann, Damnjanovic, Buhl; Schuller.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohs, Wellmann Defenders: Belloumou, Viggosdottir, Eriksson, Hansen, Gwinn, Rall, Naschenweng Midfielders: Dallmann, Lohmann, Magull, Baijings, Zadrazil, Stanway Forwards: Damnjanovic, Schuller, Buhl, Harder

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/03/24 Wolfsburg 0 - 4 Bayern München Bundesliga Women 05/11/23 Bayern München 2 - 1 Wolfsburg Bundesliga Women 15/04/23 Bayern München 0 - 5 Wolfsburg DFB Pokal Women 25/03/23 Bayern München 1 - 0 Wolfsburg Bundesliga Women 23/10/22 Wolfsburg 2 - 1 Bayern München Bundesliga Women

