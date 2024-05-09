Bayern Munich Women vs Wolfsburg Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch DFB Pokal Frauen final

Wolfsburg Women will take on Bayern Munich Women in the final of the DFB Pokal at the RheinEnergie Stadion on Thursday.
Bayern enter the final in excellent shape, riding a 12-game winning streak across all competitions. This streak includes a commanding 4-0 win over Wolfsburg on their own turf in the Bundesliga. They aim to cap off this season and their impressive run by winning the cup and securing a double. A victory on Thursday would mark only the second time Bayern has clinched the domestic cup since their triumph in 2012.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Bayern Munich Women vs Wolfsburg Women kick-off time
|Date:
|May 9, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3pm BST
|Venue:
|RheinEnergie Stadion
The game between Wolfsburg and Bayern will be played at the RheinEnergie Stadion on Thursday. Kick-off is at 3pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Bayern Munich Women vs Wolfsburg Women online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on DAZN in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
How to watch with a VPN
If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Wolfsburg Women team news
Wolfsburg have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their game against Bayern in the DFB-Pokal final. They will be looking to name their strongest lineup to claim an upset in the mid-week fixture.
Wolfsburg Women predicted XI: Frohms, Hendrich, Janssen, Rábano, Wilms, Huth, Oberdorf, Brand, Popp, Pajor, Endemann
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Frohms, Schmitz, Borbe, Beck
|Defenders:
|Wilms, Agrež, Hendrich, Janssen, Rábano, Küver, Wedemeyer, Hegering
|Midfielders:
|Oberdorf, Hagel, Lattwein, Demann, Jónsdóttir, Xhemaili, Brand
|Forwards:
|Pajor, Popp, Kalma, Blomqvist, Endemann, Sellner
Bayern Women team news
Head coach Alexander Straus continues to face absences in the squad with Franziska Kett sidelined due to a muscular issue, Ana Maria Guzman out with a knee injury, and both Tainara and Alara Sehitler ill.
Weronika Zawistowska and Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir have resumed training following their injuries. Pernille Harder is back and available for selection after missing the recent victory in Leverkusen due to illness.
Bayern predicted XI: Grohs; Gwinn, Viggosdottir, Eriksson, Naschenweng; Zadrazil, Stanway; Dallmann, Damnjanovic, Buhl; Schuller.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grohs, Wellmann
|Defenders:
|Belloumou, Viggosdottir, Eriksson, Hansen, Gwinn, Rall, Naschenweng
|Midfielders:
|Dallmann, Lohmann, Magull, Baijings, Zadrazil, Stanway
|Forwards:
|Damnjanovic, Schuller, Buhl, Harder
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|23/03/24
|Wolfsburg 0 - 4 Bayern München
|Bundesliga Women
|05/11/23
|Bayern München 2 - 1 Wolfsburg
|Bundesliga Women
|15/04/23
|Bayern München 0 - 5 Wolfsburg
|DFB Pokal Women
|25/03/23
|Bayern München 1 - 0 Wolfsburg
|Bundesliga Women
|23/10/22
|Wolfsburg 2 - 1 Bayern München
|Bundesliga Women