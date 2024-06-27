How to watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, TV channels, streaming links & more

How to catch all the action from the Red Bull Ring this weekend

The 2024 Formula One season continues its European swing at the heart of the continent to round out June, as teams make their return to the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix with no shortage of storylines bubbling under the surface.

Max Verstappen remains firmly on course for a fourth world title with Red Bull. Still, after such an imperious 2023 campaign, the Dutchman has seen his control over the rest of the field slowly eroded to a point despite continuing to lead from the front by large.

With hopes he can dominate his rivals once more looking increasingly more fragile with each passing week, hopes are high that Ferrari and McLaren - fast proving themselves the dark horses at the top of the leaderboard - can scratch away at their rivals.

Throw in Red Bull’s continued off-field sagas and the slowly emerging threat of a Mercedes team that could pull off a few shocks, especially as Lewis Hamilton seeks to end his time with the Silver Arrows on a high note if possible.

It’s all promising to be another terrific weekend of action, so how can you ensure you see every minute of action on the track? GOAL guides you through where to watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and the race itself.

Where is the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix?

The 2024 Austrian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, June 30th in the familiar surroundings of the Red Bull Ring, located in Spielberg and home of the race since 1969.

The event has been a semi-regular presence on the Formula One calendar over the decades. Initially staged as part of the Formula One World Championship at Zeltweg Airfield in 1964, it subsequently moved to the Osterreichring, later the Red Bull Ring. It has periodically dropped out of schedules but has been a fixed presence since 2014.

Where can I watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix through Sky Sports F1. That includes the main race and additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods across the weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While Sky Sports F1 is not available on linear television, the service’s sports package will include the channel in various forms, and other British services, such as NOW, may also carry it for a surcharge.

To sign up for Sky Sports F1, visit the satellite provider’s website and follow the set-up instructions to purchase or activate your account. Prices typically start from £20.00 per month, on top of a regular Sky subscription cost.

2024 Austrian Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Austrian Grand Prix runs over the full weekend, from Friday, June 28th, through Sunday, June 30th. Practice, the sprint race, qualifying, and the race itself are spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, sprint race qualifying and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Can I watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to the countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is not available in the United Kingdom, meaning fans hoping to use it would need a VPN to access it and watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix on demand?

If you have a Sky Sports F1 subscription, you can watch back the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel’s digital and online options.

The Sky Go app, for mobile devices and personal tablets, will allow viewers to watch the race in full, while those with a Sky+ subscription will also be able to record the game and catch it retroactively.

Additionally, those with NOW TV will be able to effectively draw upon the Sky Sports F1 coverage, too, though their ability to access on-demand replay broadcasts will be limited due to the nature of the package.

2024 Austrian Grand Prix FAQs

When was the Austrian Grand Prix first held?

The Austrian Grand Prix was first held in 1963 and was added to the Formula One calendar in 1964, albeit as a one-off.

It would not rejoin the calendar until 1970, starting the first of three prolonged but separate stints in Formula One. It was absent between 1988 and 1996 and again between 2004 and 2013. Max Verstappen is the most successful driver in the event with four victories.

Who are the frontrunners for the Austrian Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen is the frontrunner for the Austrian Grand Prix. The Dutchman aims for a record-extending fifth success on this course, following triumphs in 2016, 2022, and 2023.

The Dutchman restored the shine on his season with victory in Canada last time out, but Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and George Russell could all be credible threats to a smooth ride this time around in Barcelona.

What race follows the Austrian Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Austrian Grand Prix is the British Grand Prix, which will be held at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire. Max Verstappen will be the defending race winner.

The race, which started in 1924 and was first run as part of the Formula One World Championship in 1950, is one of the sport’s most iconic events and has played a storied part in several success stories and heartbreaks over the decades.

