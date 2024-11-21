+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Juventus FC v Arsenal FC - UEFA Women's Champions League 2024/25 Group Stage MD3Getty Images Sport
Women's Champions League
Emirates Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Arsenal Women vs Juventus Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Arsenal Women and Juventus Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal Women will seek their fourth competitive win on the spin when they welcome Juventus Women to the Emirates Stadium for a Women's Champions League tie on Thursday.

After the Gunners' 4-0 win over the Italian outfit in Biella, Renee Slegers' side find themselves second in Group C while Juve Women are third in the group.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Juventus Women online - TV channels & live streams

DAZNWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Arsenal Women and Juventus Women will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal Women vs Juventus Women kick-off time

Women's Champions League - Grp. C
Emirates Stadium

The UEFA Women's Champions League match between Arsenal Women and Juventus Women will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, November 21, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Arsenal Women team news

Midfielder Victoria Pelova remains sidelined with an ACL injury, Slegers could recall Beth Mead into the playing 11 after utilising the forward as a substitute in Saturday's 3-0 Women's Super League win against Tottenham.

With Caitlin Foord likely to make way for Mead, Frida Maanum and Mariona Caldently should keep their place from the first whistle.

Juventus Women team news

Defender Cecilia Salvai is ruled out after undergoing surgery due to a thigh injury. Juventus head coach Massimiliano Canzi could hand starts to the likes of Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Martina Lenzini and Estelle Cascarino after making changes for the domestic game over the weekend.

Arianna Caruso and Sofia Cantore will also be pushing for starts on Thursday.

Form

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/1
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

ARS

Last 3 matches

JUV

2

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

6

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/3
Both teams scored
1/3

Standings

Useful links

