How to watch and live stream Italian Serie A football in the 2024-25 season

Looking to watch live Italian football? GOAL has you covered.

TNT Sports

TNT Sports holds exclusive rights to all televised Serie A matches on UK TV.

Italian football has been immensely popular with UK football fans since the days of James Richardson on the now infamous Channel 4 show Football Italia in the 1990s.

Below we'll equip you with everything you need to know on how to watch Serie A matches with giants of football including Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan on your TV, as well as the various streaming options that are at your disposal.

What channel has Serie A TV rights?

TNT Sports, formerly BT Sport, have the rights to broadcast Serie A in the UK.

Unlike other leagues, every single match broadcast throughout the season is available through this one single broadcaster.

Upcoming Serie A TV schedule

DateGameKick-Off Time (BST)TV Channel / Streaming
19/08Lecce vs. Atalanta17:30OneFootball
19/08Juventus vs. Como19:45OneFootball
25/08Napoli vs. Bologna19:45TNT Sports 1
26/08Verona vs. Juventus19:45TNT Sports 1

You can see a list of the upcoming Serie A games to watch in the table above.

The best TV packages to watch Serie A in 2024

