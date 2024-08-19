How to watch and live stream Italian Serie A football in the 2024-25 season

Italian football has been immensely popular with UK football fans since the days of James Richardson on the now infamous Channel 4 show Football Italia in the 1990s.
Below we'll equip you with everything you need to know on how to watch Serie A matches with giants of football including Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan on your TV, as well as the various streaming options that are at your disposal.
What channel has Serie A TV rights?
TNT Sports, formerly BT Sport, have the rights to broadcast Serie A in the UK.
Unlike other leagues, every single match broadcast throughout the season is available through this one single broadcaster.
Upcoming Serie A TV schedule
|Date
|Game
|Kick-Off Time (BST)
|TV Channel / Streaming
|19/08
|Lecce vs. Atalanta
|17:30
|OneFootball
|19/08
|Juventus vs. Como
|19:45
|OneFootball
|25/08
|Napoli vs. Bologna
|19:45
|TNT Sports 1
|26/08
|Verona vs. Juventus
|19:45
|TNT Sports 1
You can see a list of the upcoming Serie A games to watch in the table above.
▶ How to watch & live stream soccer
▶ Football on TV in the UK
The best TV packages to watch Serie A in 2024
There are various other ways of watching the next big Italian match on TNT Sport. So let's take a look at the options available to you to watch Serie A: