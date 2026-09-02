The Rondo, Transfer Window edition: How bad is the Folarin Balogun saga for the USMNT? Did Arsenal make the best signings? Who made the worst moves?

Tom Hindle: Could get a bit trendy here and say Mamadou Sangare to Brentford. His rise has been meteoric and he will probably be wearing a Man United shirt in 18 months.

For the cream of the crop, though, it's Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal, by some distance. Guimaraes is a top five Premier League center midfielder, one of the best in his position in the world, and a stalwart of the Brazilian national team. He can play as a No.6, No.8 and No.10, and has the tenacity required to play in a Mikel Arteta team. Plus £75 million is a "bargain" in this market. Perhaps most importantly, though, this shores up Arsenal's most obvious position of weakness. Any Declan Rice injury might have derailed the Gunners' season. Now, his legs can be saved.

Alex Labidou: Rodri to Barcelona, although I have a surprise pick at No. 2 - and it’s close. Rodri gives Barça something they’ve lacked since Sergio Busquets left: control and steel at the base of midfield. He’s the world’s best No. 6 and, as he showed at the World Cup, can make life miserable for the opposition. Real Madrid may still be the favorites to win La Liga, but don’t be surprised if Barcelona win the Champions League this season.

As for No. 2, how about Bradley Barcola to Liverpool? Yes, the Reds still have holes and aren’t the favorites to win the Premier League, but the Anfield side made the kind of statement England’s top flight has needed for a while. Premier League clubs can usually buy nearly anyone, but prying a player of Barcola’s quality away from PSG as he enters his prime is different. Just look at Arsenal’s pie-in-the-sky pursuit of Vini Jr. The fact that Barcola chose to leave the comforts of Paris and chase the opportunity to become the guy at Anfield says plenty about his ambition. Allez.

Ryan Tolmich: There's a clear winner and that's Barcelona getting Rodri for what feels like a steal of a price. The best midfielder in the world waltzed right into Barcelona's team, giving them a general who could and probably will take this team to a new level. He's not a signing for the future; he's a signing for now, and Barcelona are now a much better team.



