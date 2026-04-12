"Yes, we can"... Barcelona is plotting its "Remontada" in the heart of Madrid

“Yes, we can… Yes, we can…” The Barcelona squad and their supporters echoed this chant as they left Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday night, fresh from their La Liga Round 31 derby win over Espanyol.

The cry was more than mere enthusiasm; it encapsulated the team’s mindset heading into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atlético Madrid, where Hansi Flick’s side must overturn a two-goal deficit and secure a historic comeback at the Metropolitano.

That new mindset and unshakeable confidence

According to Marca, the dressing room mood blends respect, humility and unwavering belief.

They respect the challenge of facing a formidable side on home soil, yet they trust their growing momentum to engineer a comeback.

Flick’s side know they are heading to one of Europe’s most daunting arenas, where Atlético have lost only three of 23 matches this season—one of those defeats coming to Barça in La Liga. Even so, the Catalans’ conviction is unshakeable.

Unity and cohesion within the squad

Marca adds that the bond between the German coach and his squad is stronger than ever, turning the dressing room into a unified block of ambition and resolve. The players believe a landmark win at the Metropolitano is within reach, yet they know it will demand an exceptional effort and total commitment over 90 minutes.

The new mantra, “Yes, we can”, may be untypical for Barcelona’s culture, yet the players have internalised it. They know a flawless display—in concentration, pressure, sacrifice, solidarity and composure—is essential, and Flick has driven those values home in their most recent team meetings.

Behind the slogan

The paper adds that Flick and his squad know technical ability alone will not suffice; progress at this stage demands suffering and heightened effort. The group is therefore priming itself mentally and physically to empty the tank in pursuit of a place in the last four.

In Barcelona, nothing is deemed impossible: “Yes, we can” is not a slogan, but a game plan set to unfold on Tuesday evening in Madrid.