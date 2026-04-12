Yamal’s dribbling skills expose Mbappé and Vinícius

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is enjoying a remarkable run of form, most recently starring in Saturday’s Catalan derby.

The teenager delivered a goal and two decisive assists while showcasing his trademark dribbling.

His tally now stands at 15 goals, leaving him fourth in La Liga’s scoring chart.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the winger completed 16 dribbles across his last two outings—against Atlético Madrid and Espanyol—more than the combined 13 managed by Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior versus Bayern Munich and Girona.

With his Catalan side now nine points clear at the top, Yamal is on course to secure a third La Liga title before his 19th birthday.

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Photo: Yamal threatens Atlético with an NBA-style epic