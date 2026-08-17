How to buy WWE tickets: Raw, SmackDown & Road to WrestleMania 43 tour dates, ticket prices & venues in North America

WWE is back on the road, and Raw, SmackDown and the big Premium Live Events are rolling through arenas and stadiums across North America.

WWE has built its reputation on producing some of the most iconic rivalries in sports entertainment history, from Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant to Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, right through to today's roster led by names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

WWE confirmed that WrestleMania will leave North America for the first time ever in 2027, heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season. But before that historic move, there is still a packed 2026 calendar to get through, including Money in the Bank and Survivor Series: WarGames. GOAL has all the details below on how to lock in your seats today.

What are the upcoming WWE events?

WWE tours constantly, with new Raw and SmackDown dates added throughout the year. Here is a snapshot of confirmed upcoming fixtures across North America.

Date & Time Event Location Tickets Thu Aug 20, 7.30pm WWE Summer Tour Canada Life Place, London, Ontario (Canada) Tickets Fri Aug 21, 7.30pm WWE Friday Night SmackDown Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario (Canada) Tickets Sat Aug 22, 7.30pm WWE Summer Tour Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta (Canada) Tickets Sun Aug 23, 7pm WWE Summer Tour Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta (Canada) Tickets Mon Aug 24, 7.30pm WWE Monday Night Raw Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Ontario (Canada) Tickets Fri Aug 28, 7.30pm WWE RAW & SmackDown Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio Tickets Sat Aug 29, 7.30pm WWE Summer Tour Enmarket Arena, Savannah, Georgia Tickets Sun Aug 30, 7pm WWE Summer Tour North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, South Carolina Tickets Sun Sep 6, 7.30pm WWE Sunday Night's Main Event State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia Tickets Mon Sep 7, 6.30pm WWE Monday Night Raw Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Alabama Tickets

WWE regularly announces new blocks of dates, with the promotion recently confirming further Raw and SmackDown shows through to April 2027, as part of the Road to WrestleMania tour. Fans should keep checking back, as fresh cities and arenas are added to the schedule every few weeks.

Where to buy WWE tickets?

For the widest selection of seats across every date on this list, StubHub is the go-to option. Every purchase on the platform is covered by StubHub's FanProtect guarantee, so you know exactly what you are getting before you check out, and you can compare seating sections and prices side by side to find the best available deal for your budget.

WWE also sells tickets directly through WWE.com/Events for newly announced shows, typically with a fan presale window opening a day or two before general sale. For fans chasing a specific ticket for PLE events, such as Wrestlemania and SummerSlam, resale marketplaces are often the most reliable way to guarantee a seat, once the primary allocation has sold out.

Whichever route you choose, booking early is the smartest way to lock in the cheapest available price, since tickets for marquee events like Wrestlemania tend to climb steadily as the date approaches.

How much are WWE tickets?

Ticket prices vary widely depending on the show, the city and how close you are to ringside, but there is genuinely something for every budget.

Regular Raw and SmackDown events: Tickets start from around $50 to $75 for upper-level seats, making them some of the most affordable live sports entertainment tickets in North America.

Mid-tier arena shows: expect to pay in the $100 to $150 range for a solid lower-level seat with a clear view of the ring.

Wrestlemania and other premium live events: prices start from around $50 to $100+ for entry-level seats, rising into the hundreds for lower-bowl sections, and well beyond that for ringside and floor seats.

Hospitality and VIP packages: WWE and its partners periodically offer premium packages that include perks like early entry, exclusive merchandise and better sightlines, priced at a significant premium over standard tickets.

The cheapest way in is almost always a standard Raw or SmackDown ticket booked well ahead of the show date, so if budget is the priority, target a regular TV taping rather than a premium live event.



