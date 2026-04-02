Gianluigi Buffon, Italy national team director, announced his resignation from his position, following the Azzurri’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The Italian team lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina on penalties in the final of the European play-offs for World Cup qualification, meaning the Blue Team will miss the tournament for the third consecutive time—something happening for the first time in history.

This setback represents a new blow added to a series of previous failures, after missing the 2018 World Cup against Sweden and the 2022 World Cup against North Macedonia, which sparked a major crisis within Italian football.

This failure led to the start of a comprehensive restructuring process within “Calcio,” as Italian federation president Gabriele Gravina resigned, and the latest to decide to step down was the legendary Gianluigi Buffon—raising doubts about whether coach Gennaro Gattuso will continue as well.

Buffon’s message

Buffon said in his statement: “Submitting my resignation just one minute after the end of the Bosnia match was an impulsive act, arising from the depths of my feelings—just like the tears and the pain I feel in my heart, a pain I know you share with me.”

The goalkeeping legend added: “I was asked to wait so that everyone could assess matters calmly. And now, after President Gabriele Gravina decided to step down, I feel free to do what I see as a responsible act.”

He continued: “Although I believe we achieved a lot in terms of team spirit with Gennaro Gattuso and his coaching staff, the primary goal was to bring Italy back to the World Cup… and we did not succeed in that.”

Buffon went on: “It is only fair that I leave those in charge free to choose the person best suited for this role. Representing the national team is a great honor for me, and a passion that has accompanied me since childhood.”

He added: “I tried to perform my role with all my energy, and I considered every aspect of the job a link for dialogue and integration between the different age groups, and I worked with the coaches to build a project that starts from the youth categories all the way to the senior national team.”

Buffon continued: “The goal was to rethink how young talents are developed, and I worked to bring in highly experienced figures to support this project with a medium- and long-term vision.”

He concluded, “I believe in competence and specialization, and in the end the judgment on the results of these decisions will be in the hands of those in charge. I will keep this experience in my heart, with all its gratitude and lessons, even if its ending was painful.. Forza Azzurri… always.”