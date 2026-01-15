This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Six Nations 2026 Schedule: Full fixture list and how you can watch or stream all the games

Get ready for 15 thrilling clashes over five rounds.

The 2026 Six Nations is fast approaching, and we've made sure that you're not scrambling to find out when matches are and, most importantly, how you can watch them. From cup holders to France to entertaining Scotland and improving Italy - keep up with how your favourite team will fare. 

Antoine Dupont is back to lead a France side that has evolved from flair to frightening physicality and is the holder of the Six Nations trophy. With behemoths like Emmanuel Meafou and Posolo Tuilagi now fully integrated, France possesses a depth of raw power unmatched in the Northern Hemisphere.

Meanwhile, England reclaimed the Calcutta Cup in 2025 and finished their campaign with their best Championship in years. Under Steve Borthwick, they've responded to fading late in crucial matches by cultivating a bench capable of devastating impact in the final quarter. The defensive system, first under Felix Jones and now Joe El-Abd, has evolved from a rush to a sophisticated folding defence.


Ireland entered 2025 as the benchmark but showed signs of structural thinning during the Quilter Nations Series losses to the Southern Hemisphere giants. The golden generation of leaders is transitioning, placing renewed focus on Andy Farrell's long-term vision and the battle for the #10 jersey between Jack Crowley and Sam Prendergast.
Scotland continues to be the great entertainers, but 2025 was a year of frustrating almosts. Despite making an impressive number of clean breaks, they struggled to convert consistent pressure into points in the final third. Finn Russell's Bath have also begun focusing more on forward play than using their fly-half to break down defences. How could this impact his performance for Scotland in this Championship?

One things for sure, there’s an angle or story to every one of the 15 matches in store, and we will surely experience one-sided romps, jaw-dropping shocks and nail-biting thrillers over the coming weeks. Let GOAL show you the full 2026 Six Nations schedule and how you can watch or stream every one of them. 

When does the Six Nations 2026 take place?

The Six Nations 2026 runs this year from Thursday, 5th January, until Saturday, 14th March, with 15 games taking place across five weekends. There are three games per round, with all teams playing during each and every round.

The tournament is played in a league format, with every side playing each other. The team placed at the top of the table at the end of the competition wins the Six Nations. The Grand Slam is achieved if one side wins all five matches during the tournament, as Ireland did in 2023.

Six Nations 2026 schedule

DateMatchVenue
Feb 5France vs IrelandStade de France
Feb 7Italy vs ScotlandStadio Olimpico
Feb 7England vs WalesAllianz Arena
Feb 14Ireland vs ItalyAviva Stadium
Feb 14Scotland vs EnglandScottish Gas Murrayfield
Feb 15Wales vs FrancePrincipality Stadium
Feb 21England vs IrelandAllianz Stadium
Feb 21Wales vs ScotlandPrincipality Stadium
Feb 22France vs ItalyStade Pierre Mauroy
Mar 6Ireland vs WalesAviva Stadium
Mar 7Scotland vs FranceScottish Gas Murrayfield
Mar 7Italy vs EnglandStadio Olimpico
Mar 14Ireland vs ScotlandAviva Stadium
Mar 14Wales vs ItalyPrincipality Stadium
Mar 14France vs EnglandStade de France

🌍 How to watch the Six Nations 2026 worldwide 

In many parts of the world, you can watch the Six Nations free of charge. That’s because the Six Nations has been afforded protected status in the countries it plays, meaning it’s shown free-to-air on public broadcasters. Whether it will remain as such is currently unclear, but extensive free coverage for the 2026 Six Nations is still available.

CountryNetwork Streaming
🇬🇧 United KingdomBBC / ITV / BBC iPlayer / ITVX
🇮🇪 IrelandRTE / Virgin Media / RTE Player / Virgin Media Play
🇫🇷 FranceFrance Télévisions / FranceTV streaming
🇮🇹 ItalySky Sport / TV8
🇺🇸 United StatesNBC / Peacock / FuboTV
🇦🇺 AustraliaStan Sport
🇳🇿 New ZealandSky Sport NZ
🇿🇦 South AfricaSuperSport

🛜 How to watch the Six Nations with a VPN

If Six Nations matches aren't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Frequently asked questions

The Six Nations uses a round-robin format that sees each of the tournament’s six teams face each of the other teams once (either at home or away). In total, the tournament consists of 15 fixtures, with every team contesting five matches. Beginning in February, the Six Nations is typically held over seven weeks. Championship matches are arranged into five rounds, with three matches per round and two rest weeks.

In many parts of the world, you can watch the Six Nations free of charge. That’s because the Six Nations has been afforded protected status in the countries in which it’s played, meaning it’s shown free-to-air on public broadcasters. Whether it will remain as such in the near future is currently unclear, but for the 2025 Six Nations, there is still extensive free coverage available. In the United Kingdom, the games are split between the BBC and ITV, with the BBC screening all home matches for Scotland and Wales, while ITV shows all home games for England, France, Ireland and Italy. All games are available to watch online via their streaming services too: BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

In the US, fans can stream all the 2025 Six Nations action through NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

England and Wales are the most successful teams in the Six Nations Championship, with 39 titles. However, England won the most outright titles with 29, while Wales won 28. England has also completed the most Six Nations Grand Slams on 13 occasions. The Grand Slam is the ultimate accolade, as a team must win all their games during the tournament to achieve the feat. If Ireland defends their Six Nations title in 2025, it will become the first team to win three Championships outright in consecutive years.

