Where to watch South Africa today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

South Africa are a nation with a rich heritage when it comes to soccer.

Having made their debut in the FIFA World Cup back in 1998, they featured in the successive edition four years later as well. In 2010, they hosted the quadrennial event, which was also a historical moment, as that was the first time the World Cup was hosted on African soil.

In this article, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the South Africa national soccer team live here in the USA.

Live broadcast of South Africa matches

Where to watch South Africa soccer for free

For the South Africa national soccer team fans residing in the USA, your prime destination to watch their international fixtures will be ESPN+. SuperSport can be another good option to stream their matches.

Where to watch South Africa soccer worldwide

If you are someone who is not residing in the USA and wants to watch South Africa's soccer matches live, you are at the right place. GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your benefit. Please find it below.

Country / Region Broadcaster South Africa SuperSport Canada SuperSport, FIFA+ UK SuperSport, BBC USA ESPN+, SuperSport

Where to watch South Africa soccer in Spanish

If you want to witness South Africa's international fixtures with Spanish commentary, you can tune into beIN SPORTS. However, in case you face any geographical restrictions, you can use ExpressVPN, which is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025