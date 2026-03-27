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Neil Bennett

Where to watch Serbia today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Serbia
World Cup Qualification UEFA
World Cup

Everything you need to know about how to watch Serbia in friendlies and all major competitions

With a proud lineage rooted in the great Yugoslav sides that helped shape the landscape of European soccer, Serbia men's national soccer team are known for their unwavering passion and fierce competitiveness.

From the legends of the past like Dragan Džajić and Dejan Stanković, to their current crop of stars vying to make a name for themselves, Serbia continue to produce leading talents of the sport.

Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch the next Serbia soccer game this season.

Upcoming Serbia TV schedule

Where to watch Serbia for free

Most Serbia soccer games are shown on FOX Sports here in the United States. 

You can live stream Fox Sports using a five day free trial on streaming services like Fubo and DirecTV, who also carry other channels that regularly show international soccer like ESPN and Fubo Sports Network.

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Where to watch Serbia worldwide

Serbia men's national soccer games regularly draw in a worldwide audience. If you are interested in catching the next Serbia soccer game, you can generally find them on one of the channels listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Serbia game, please check your local listing.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
SerbiaRTS, Arena
Bosnia & HerzegovinaMoja TV, Arena Sport
CanadaDAZN
AlbaniaSuperSport
BulgariaNova Sport
MacedoniaArena
KosovoArena
MontenegroArena
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