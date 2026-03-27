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Neil Bennett

Where to watch Scotland today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Scotland
World Cup Qualification UEFA
European Championship Qualification
Friendlies

Everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland in friendlies and all major competitions

Throughout the years, Scotland has created some of the most iconic players in the history of soccer.

Kenny Dalglish, Alan Hansen, Graeme Souness, Dennis Law, Jimmy Johnstone, Billy Bremner. The list goes and on. 

To follow the current generation following in the footsteps of the giants past, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the next Scotland men's national soccer team game.

Upcoming Scotland TV schedule

Where to watch Scotland for free

Many international soccer games are shown on channels that are available on streaming services that offer new customers a free trial.

Fubo and DirecTV both offer five day free trials and carry channels like ESPN, FOX Sports, ViX, CBS Sports Network and Fubo Sports Network that regularly show live soccer.

Stream soccer live on Fubo today
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Where to watch Scotland worldwide

Scotland's soccer team have fans all over the world. You can generally find them on TV through the broadcasters listed below.

For a specific upcoming Scotland soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
Scotland BBC Scotland
UKBBC | BBC iPlayer
CanadaDAZN
InternationalUEFA.tv
MENAbeIN Sports
LATAMDisney+

If you are outside of the USA and you would like to watch the next Scotland soccer game on your preferred streaming service, you can do so with the use of a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN
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