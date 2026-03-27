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Portugal v North Macedonia: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup QualifierGetty Images Sport
Neil Bennett

Where to watch North Macedonia today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
North Macedonia
World Cup Qualification UEFA
European Championship Qualification
Friendlies

Everything you need to know about how to watch North Macedonia in friendlies and all major competitions

Representing a small Balkan country with a huge love for the game, North Macedonia men's national soccer team have steadily risen from underdog to respected contender status.

They qualified for their first major tournament at UEFA EURO 2020, a milestone that showcased just how far they've come in a relatively short period of time.

From legends of the past like Goran Pandev to those following in his footsteps today, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch their next game live here in the United States.

Upcoming North Macedonia TV schedule

Where to watch North Macedonia for free

International soccer games, including those involving North Macedonia, are regularly shown on TV channels that are accessible via streaming platforms that offer new customers free trials.

Fubo and DirecTV both offer five day free trials and offer subscribers access to ESPN, FOX Sports, ViX, CBS Sports Network and Fubo Sports Network - all channels that show regular live soccer as part of their programming.

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Where to watch North Macedonia worldwide

North Macedonia have supporters all over the world. If you are one of them, you can generally find their next soccer game live on the channels listed in the table below.

For a specific North Macedonia soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
North MacedoniaMRT Play
AlbaniaSuperSport
GreeceNova Sports Start
MontenegroArena 5
SerbiaArena 5
InternationalUEFA.tv

If you are currently outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next North Macedonia soccer game on your preferred streaming service, you can bypass geo-restricted content using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

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