Where to watch New Zealand today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

The New Zealand men's national team, AKA the All Whites, are widely recognised as the dominant force in Oceania soccer.

While rugby takes centre stage, interest in soccer is very much present in a country that has produced a number of standout starts from Ryan Nelsen through to Chris Wood.

Join them in their efforts to bridge the gap between the regional dominance and the world soccer. Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to watch their next game live.

Upcoming New Zealand TV schedule

Where to watch New Zealand for free

International soccer games, including those involving New Zealand, are regularly shown on channels that are available on streaming services who offer new customers a free trial.

Fubo and DirecTV offer five day free trials and offer access to channels including FOX Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports Network, ViX and Fubo Sports Network, all of which regularly show live soccer.

Where to watch New Zealand worldwide

New Zealand have fans all over the world. Broadcasters listed in the table below are generally where you will find live international soccer.

For a specific upcoming New Zealand game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster New Zealand TVNZ Canada DAZN UK BBC | ITV MENA beIN Sports LATAM Disney+

If you are outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next New Zealand soccer game live on your preferred streaming service provider, you can bypass regional restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports