Where to watch Liberia today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Both on and off the pitch, Liberia have long stood for unity and resilience and their men's national soccer team is a symbol for the power of sport bringing people together.

In terms of their soccer legacy, Liberia is forever linked with George Weah, the 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year and still, to date, the only African to ever win the Ballon d'Or.

To follow the new wave of young talent following in Weah's footsteps, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch their games live online and on TV here in the United States.

Upcoming Liberia TV schedule

Where to watch Liberia for free

International soccer games, particularly those involving Liberia and other African nations, are mostly shown on ESPN, the channel, and their official streaming service ESPN Select here in the United States.

ESPN and content on ESPN Select is available on Fubo via a free five day trial, meaning you can try out their service before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Where to watch Liberia worldwide

Liberia have many fans all across the world. If you are one of them, you can generally find their soccer games on the broadcasters listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Liberia soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Liberia LNTV Liberia MENA Shahid International FIFA+

If you are currently outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next Liberia soccer game on your preferred streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restricted content via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports