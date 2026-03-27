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Christian Pulisic MilanGetty Images
Neil Bennett

Where to watch and live stream Italian Serie A soccer

TV Guide & Streaming
Serie A
Juventus
AC Milan
Inter
SSC Napoli
C. Pulisic

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every Serie A game broadcast live online and on US TV

Serie A is one of most prestigious leagues in world soccer.

Italy has created some of the iconic teams and players in the sports history and is renowned for its tradition, passion and tactical mastery.

Home of USMNT star Christian Pulisic, many soccer fans in the States now regularly tune in to watch the latest drama from the league unfold. If you're one of them, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to watch all of the action.

Upcoming Serie A TV schedule

Sassuolo vs Cagliari
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
DAZN
Verona vs Fiorentina
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
DAZN
Lazio vs Parma Calcio 1913
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
DAZN
Cremonese vs Bologna
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
DAZN
Pisa vs Torino
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
DAZN
Inter vs Roma
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
DAZN
Udinese vs Como
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
DAZN
Lecce vs Atalanta
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
DAZN
Juventus vs Genoa
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
DAZN
SSC Napoli vs AC Milan
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
DAZN

Where to watch Serie A for free

Serie A soccer is broadcast live on Paramount+ who offer new customers a free trial.

If you're not already subscribed, you can check out their service free of charge for the next seven days.

Where to watch docuseries 'Pulisic' 

In 2024, CBS Sports released a nine episode series revolving around AC Milan and USMNT soccer phenomenon Christian Pulisic.

You can stream all episodes right now on Paramount+.

Start 'Pulisic' on Paramount+ today
Watch now

Where to watch Serie A worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can watch Serie A soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
UK / IrelandDAZN
CanadaDAZN
MENAStarzplay
AustraliabeIN Sports Connect

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Serie A game by accessing your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN
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Where to watch Serie A with Italian commentary

Occasional Serie A games are broadcast live with Italian commentary on RAI Italia that is available on select streaming services including Fubo.

Where to watch Serie A with Spanish commentary

There are a few ways of watch Serie A soccer with Spanish commentary within the United States.

DAZN show all 10 matches per round with Spanish commentary and studio programming.

Another option is via FOX Deportes, which is available on the usual list of streaming services like Fubo and DirecTV.

Paramount+ - the main English language rights holder - also offer secondary audio on a select number of Serie A games.

Watch Serie A with Spanish commentary
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