Where to watch Israel today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

The Israel men's national soccer team have a storied history in world soccer and represent a country with a deep love for the game.

Developing a number of unique talents in soccer including heroes of yesteryear like Eli Ohana and Yossi Benayoun, a new generation of the Blue and White continue in their efforts to make a name for themselves.

If you want to catch the next Israel soccer game live here in the United States, GOAL has you covered.

Upcoming Israel TV schedule

Where to watch Israel for free

International soccer games, including many that involve Israel men's national soccer team, are available on streaming services that offer new customers a free trial.

Both Fubo and DirecTV offer five day free trials. They offer access to a number of channels that show regular soccer coverage in the United States, including ESPN, FOX Sports, ViX and Fubo Sports Network.

Where to watch Israel with Hebrew commentary

Unfortunately, none of the channels that show regular soccer coverage in the United States offer a Hebrew commentary option.

However, some Hebrew channels, such as The Israeli Network and Screen iL, are available and they occasionally show sports content when rights allow.

Where to watch Israel worldwide

Israel men's national soccer team have supporters all across the world. The table below lists where you can generally find international soccer.

For a specific upcoming Israel soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Israel 5Sport MENA beIN Sports UK Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN International UEFA.tv

If you are currently outside of the USA, or planning to travel outside of the USA soon, you can watch Israel soccer on your preferred streaming platform using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports