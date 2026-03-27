Where to watch Galatasaray today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Founded in 1905, Galatasaray stands out as Turkish soccer's most successful club with multiple league titles and Turkish Cups in their trophy cabinet.

They also remain the only team from Turkey to win a major European trophy having lifted both the UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 2000.

For their many fans across the world, including the vibrant Turkish diaspora here in the United States, Galatasaray boasts a deep connection to its fans. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch their next game.

Upcoming Galatasaray TV schedule

Where to watch Galatasaray for free

Many Galatasaray soccer games are shown live on beIN Sports Connect here in the United States. The channel is available on the streaming platform Fubo, who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

To watch Galatasaray in European competition, you can also take advantage of the free seven day trial that is available on Paramount+.

Where to watch Galatasaray worldwide

Galatasaray have a huge number of supporters all over the world. The broadcasters listed in the table below are generally where you should be able to find their next game live where you are.

For a specific upcoming Galatasaray soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Turkey Digiturk Play Canada Fanatiz Russia matchtv.ru France Free

If you are currently outside of the USA and you would like to watch the next upcoming Galatasaray soccer game on your favorite streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

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