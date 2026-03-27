Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Eintracht Frankfurt v SV Werder Bremen - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Sattyik Sarkar

Where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Eintracht Frankfurt
Bundesliga
TV Guide & Streaming
Champions League
DFB-Pokal

Everything you need to know about how to watch Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and all major competitions.

Eintracht Frankfurt were established in 1899 and are one of the most historic clubs in Germany. They are one of the founding members of the Bundesliga and have participated in 56 seasons. 

To date, they have won only one German Championship, that too in 1959, but have salvaged two Europa League titles in 1979 and 2022. As they aim to solidify their position in Europe, GOAL brings to you the latest information regarding their matches and broadcast details in the USA.

Live broadcast of Eintracht Frankfurt matches

Where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt documentaries

Some of the documentaries related to Frankfurt are listed below along with the streaming platform. 

DocumentaryWhat it showsWhere to watch
Eintracht Frankfurt: Der Mythos lebt (2023)It's focuses on Frankfurt's history and it's rise in German and continental soccer.Amazon Prime Video
Road to Europa League Glory (2022)It documents Frankfurt's 2021-22 Europa League triumph.Paramount+
Waldstadion Glory (2021)It prioritises the memorable matches and fan culture at the club's home ground.ESPN+
Germany's Football Heartbeat (2020)This documentary analyses Frankfurt's role in German football and their impact on the community.YouTube (official channels)

Where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt worldwide

Fans in the USA can watch Frankfurt's Bundesliga matches using ESPN. However, their Champions League matches will be available on Paramount+.

For the fans who are not residing in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal. Please find it below:

Country / RegionBroadcaster
GermanySky Deutschland, DAZN
NetherlandsESPN Netherlands
IndiaSonyLIV
BelgiumPlay Sports
FrancebeINSports
CanadaDAZN
UKBT Sport (Champions League)

If you encounter any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL highly recommends to its users.

Where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt with Spanish commentary

Frankfurt's Bundesliga and Champions League matches can be streamed with Spanish commentary on TUDN, Univision Deportes and ViX.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting