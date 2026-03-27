Where to watch Bodoe/Glimt today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Hailing from Northern Norway, Bodoe/Glimt were formed in 1916. Initially, they were restricted from participating in top-tier competitions until the 1970s. But post that, they became the first northern Norway team to win the Norwegian Cup in 1975.

In recent times, especially after 2019, they have been dominant in the Eliteserien, winning back-to-back titles in 2020, 2021, and then again in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, they defeated Serie A side Lazio in the Europa League quarter-finals to become the first Norwegian club to reach the last-four of a European competition.

In this article, GOAL brings to you all the important information regarding Bodoe/Glimt's upcoming matches and the broadcasts in the USA.

Live broadcast of Bodoe/Glimt matches

Where to watch Bodoe/Glimt worldwide

Fans in the USA can enjoy Bodoe/Glimt's Eliteserien matches on Viaplay and ESPN+ in the USA. However, their Champions League matches will be available on Paramount+.

For those who do not reside in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal. Please find it below:

Country / Region Broadcaster Norway TV 2 Play, NRK Denmark TV2 Play, Viaplay Finland Ruutu+, YLE UK TNT Sports (Champions League), Viaplay (Eliteserien) Canada DAZN Canada (both Champions League and Eliteserien via Fubo)

If you encounter any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL highly recommends to its users.

Where to watch Bodoe/Glimt with Spanish commentary

Only select Champions League matches comprising Bodoe/Glimt will be available through Televisa Univision's TUDN and ViX, accessing which you will be able to watch those games in Spanish.