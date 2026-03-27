Where to watch Aston Villa today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Founded in 1874 in Birmingham, Aston Villa is one of the oldest and most successful clubs in English soccer.

Before the World War I, they won seven First Division titles and seven FA Cups, making them one of the best in England. They are also one of just six English teams to have won a Champions League (European Cup).

In this article, GOAL brings forward to you all the latest information regarding Villa's upcoming fixtures and the broadcast in the USA.

Upcoming Aston Villa matches on TV

Where to watch Aston Villa documentaries

A major documentary on Aston Villa named 'Super Villans' was released in 2022, which reflects the club's triumph of the 1982 European Cup and the jounrey from being a mid-table club to winning the domestic league. It is available on platforms lik Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Where to watch Aston Villa worldwide

Fans in the USA can watch Aston Villa's Premier League matches using NBC Sports and USA Network, which can be accessed via Peacock. Their matches in the Europa League can be witnessed live through DAZN, TUDN, and Paramount+.

For those who do not reside in the USA, GOAL has prepared a list of regions and broadcasters. Please find them below:

Country / Region Broadcaster UK Sky Sports, TNT Sports Canada Fubo (Premier League) Indian Subcontinent JioStar (Premier League), Sony Sports Network (Europa League) Australia Optus Sport (Premier League), Stan Sport (Europa League) USA NBC Sports, Peacock, DAZN, TUDN, Paramount+

In case you face any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL recommends very highly to its users.

Where to watch Aston Villa with Spanish commentary

Aston Villa's matches can be witnessed through Spanish commentary as well. Peacock Espanol brings you access to Premier League and Europa League matches of Villa in Spanish.