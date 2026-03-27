Where to watch Ajax today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

AFC Ajax were established on March 18, 1900, and are deemed the best and most successful outfit in the Netherlands. Once a home to the 'Total Football' pioneer Rinus Michels, and producing soccer greats like Johan Cruyff, who revolutionised the game, Ajax have won 36 Eredivisie titles, four Champions League (previously European Cup) titles, 20 KNVB Cups, and two Intercontinental Cups.

A team with a lot of legacy, Ajax have a huge fan base in the USA. Hence, GOAL brings to you all the necessary information regarding their upcoming matches and broadcasts in the USA.

Live broadcast of Ajax matches

Where to watch Ajax documentaries

Some notable documentaries about Ajax are 'Ajax: Fijne Kerst' (translated: Merry Christmas Ajax), which was released in 2020 and captures the behind-the-scenes of Ajax's winter training, operations, and club culture during the festive holiday season. It is available on Ajax TV (the club's official channel and YouTube. Netflix USA carries Forza Ajax, which was brought to life in 2019. It is a record of Ajax's 2018-19 Champions League campaign, where they reached the semi-finals of the competition. It also has interviews with key players like Matthijs de Ligt and Dusan Tadic. Prime Video has 'Ajax: Destiny's Child', a 1995 documentary that sheds light on the club's golden generation, which won the Champions League in 1995 under Dutch manager Louis van Gaal.

Where to watch Ajax worldwide

Fans in the USA can enjoy Ajax's Eredivisie games live on ESPN+. Meanwhile, their Champions League games will be available on Paramount+ and at times on CBS Sports Network.

For those who do not reside in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of broadcasters along with the respective regions. Please find it below:

Country / Region Broadcaster Netherlands ESPN Netherlands, Ziggo Sport (Champions League) UK TNT Sports, Discovery+ India SonyLIV, Sony Sports Network Germany Amazon Prime Video (Champions League), DAZN (Eredivisie) Belgium Play Sports, VTM GO Canada FuboTV, DAZN

If you encounter any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL highly recommends to its users.

Where to watch Ajax with Spanish commentary

In case you want to watch Ajax's matches using Spanish commentary, their Champions League matches will be available in that language via TUDN, ViX, and Univision Deportes. Ajax's select Eredivisie matches will have Spanish commentary and can be accessed through ESPN Deportes.