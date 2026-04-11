Video: Gerrard: One name stands out above Salah in Liverpool’s history

Steven Gerrard, the former Liverpool captain, has placed Egyptian star Mohamed Salah among the club’s greatest ever players, but he insists the “Egyptian King” does not top his personal list of Anfield legends.

Salah is expected to depart at the end of the current campaign, having spent nine seasons at the club since arriving from Roma in 2017.

During that period, the Egyptian has won multiple trophies, including two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Community Shield, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Speaking to Anfield Agenda, Gerrard was asked to name Liverpool legends he rates above the Egyptian, replying only when he heard a superior option.

As a string of names rolled out—Lucas Leiva, John Arne Riise, Roberto Firmino, Sami Hyypiä, Jordan Henderson, Jamie Carragher, Andrew Robertson and Ian Rush—Gerrard could not place any of them above Salah.

The only exception was Kenny Dalglish, at which point Gerrard stated: “Dalglish is always the king, the undisputed king, and Salah is also a king, so I think the order is Dalglish, then Salah, then Ian Rush.”