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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Video: Cheringito analyst reacts to Mbappé’s game: “It’s a scandal.”

K. Mbappe
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Spain

A bloody injury has sparked controversy in La Liga.

Thomas Ronsero, the renowned pundit on ‘El Chiringuito’ and deputy editor-in-chief of ‘AS’, has accused referee Alberola Rojas of missing a penalty in Real Madrid’s 31st-round La Liga clash with Girona.

In the dying minutes, Girona’s Víctor Reus caught Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé flush across the face inside the box, drawing blood.

Referee Alberola Rojas ignored the incident, and the VAR team led by Trujillo Suárez did not intervene.

Read also:

Mbappé’s incident sparks outrage at Real Madrid
; Díaz’s revolt… How did the Moroccan star rebel against Real Madrid’s bench?

In a video posted by AS, Roncero declared: “It’s a massive lie… a scandal.”

He added: “It’s a scandal that the VAR official overlooked it. Enough is enough. Madrid may be playing badly, but the rules must be applied. I won’t keep quiet any longer.”

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He continued: “Don’t they want La Liga to exist? Then they should keep it to themselves. This isn’t La Liga, it’s a disaster… The referee on the pitch can make a mistake, but not the VAR; he simply doesn’t want to call for a review.”


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