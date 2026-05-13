How to buy Uzbekistan vs Colombia tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Estadio Azteca information & more

World Cup 2026 Group K sees a fascinating Matchday 1 clash as Uzbekistan square up to Colombia at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, on June 17.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Uzbekistan vs Colombia, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Uzbekistan vs Colombia at the World Cup 2026?

Uzbekistan World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 17 2026 Uzbekistan vs Colombia Estadio Azteca, Mexico City Tickets June 23 2026 Portugal vs Uzbekistan NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets June 27 2026 DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets

Colombia World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 17 2026 Uzbekistan vs Colombia Estadio Azteca, Mexico City Tickets June 23 2026 Colombia vs DR Congo Estadio Akron, Zapopan Tickets June 27 2026 Colombia vs Portugal Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Tickets

How to buy Uzbekistan vs Colombia tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Uzbekistan vs Colombia tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Uzbekistan vs Colombia match in Mexico City, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As the host nation takes the field for a decisive group finale, demand is expected to be among the highest of the opening round.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $400 to $550 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $400 - $750

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $800 - $1,300

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,500 - $3,500

Hospitality/VIP: $4,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Mexico City is a premier global destination and a primary hub for the host team, local demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this high-stakes encounter.

Everything you need to know about Estadio Azteca

The Estadio Azteca in Mexico City is currently preparing for its historic third FIFA World Cup. It is the first stadium to ever host matches in three separate World Cups (1970, 1986, and now 2026).

The Azteca will host five matches in total, including the opening match.

To meet modern FIFA standards, the stadium underwent a nearly two-year renovation that concluded in March 2026. The capacity has been adjusted from over 100,000 to approximately 83,000 to improve seating comfort and safety.